Entertainment LIVE Updates: Malaika Arora Calls Arjun Kapoor Her Best Friend, Archana Gautam–MC Stan Fight


The new year has come with new hopes and the first week of 2023 has got us on our toes. After all, the tinselvile is buzzing with hot scoops about our favourite celebs. From Anil Kapoor sending recovery wishes to Hollywood star Jeremy Renner, Malaika Arora calling Arjun Kapoor her best friend to Archana Gautam and MC Stan getting into an ugly fight on Bigg Boss 16 and more. As the showbiz industry has a lot of interesting gossips, check out all the updates here.

Jan 3, 2023 10:25 AM

Kapil Sharma Shares A Quirky Pic With Friends

Kapil Sharma took to social media and shared a quirky pic with his friends Mukesh Chhabra and Jassi Jasbir and it will remind you of your college days.

Jan 3, 2023 10:02 AM

Bigg Boss 16: MC Stan & Archana Gautam Lock Horns

In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 16, Archana Gautam and MC Stan were seen locking horns over duties in the house and for into an ugly war of words.

Jan 3, 2023 9:30 AM

Anil Kapoor Sends Recovering Wishes To Jeremy Renner

After Jeremy Renner has got injured during snow ploughing and has been critical, Anil Kapoor sent recovery wishes to him.

Jan 3, 2023 9:16 AM

Malaika Arora Is All Praises For 'Best Friend' Arjun Kapoor

In a recent interview, Malaika Arora was seen praising Arjun Kapoor about how finding company in a sensitive partner like him has aided her evolution. "He is a progressive, and sensitive human being and that reflects his upbringing, and his growth, as a person. I am lucky to have someone who understands me. More than anything else, he is my best friend," she added.

Read More About: #bollywood #television #bigg boss #entertainment news
Published On January 3, 2023

