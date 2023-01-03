Entertainment LIVE Updates: Malaika Arora Calls Arjun Kapoor Her Best Friend, Archana Gautam–MC Stan Fight

The new year has come with new hopes and the first week of 2023 has got us on our toes. After all, the tinselvile is buzzing with hot scoops about our favourite celebs. From Anil Kapoor sending recovery wishes to Hollywood star Jeremy Renner, Malaika Arora calling Arjun Kapoor her best friend to Archana Gautam and MC Stan getting into an ugly fight on Bigg Boss 16 and more. As the showbiz industry has a lot of interesting gossips, check out all the updates here.

Kapil Sharma Shares A Quirky Pic With Friends Kapil Sharma took to social media and shared a quirky pic with his friends Mukesh Chhabra and Jassi Jasbir and it will remind you of your college days.

Bigg Boss 16: MC Stan & Archana Gautam Lock Horns