Entertainment Live Updates: Pathaan Continues Breaking Records, Beyonce Creates History At Grammys 2023

As we welcome the new cold Monday of February, the entertainment industry is already buzzing with many interesting and exciting updates. From Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham's Pathaan breaking records in the second weekend of its release to American singer Beyonce creating history at the Grammy Awards 2023, B-Town lovebirds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are not going to exchange wedding vows today, shocking mid-week elimination in Colors TV's Bigg Boss 16 in finale week, and much more.

Sidharth-Kiara Wedding Food Menu According to reports, the wedding menu features delectable local cuisine such as Dal Baati Churma, along with 8 different types of Churma and 5 types of Baati. The food menu also includes traditional Awadhi dishes and Royal Rajputana specialties, as well as Rajasthani and Punjabi winter delicacies. In addition, there will be Italian, Chinese, Thai, and Korean food options available. With over 20 types of desserts on offer, guests are sure to be satisfied.

Grammys 2023: Ricky Kej From India Wins Third Award