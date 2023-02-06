Entertainment Live Updates: Pathaan Continues Breaking Records, Beyonce Creates History At Grammys 2023

From SRK's Pathaan breaking records in the second weekend to Beyonce creating history at Grammys 2023, check out buzzing updates from showbiz here.

As we welcome the new cold Monday of February, the entertainment industry is already buzzing with many interesting and exciting updates. From Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham's Pathaan breaking records in the second weekend of its release to American singer Beyonce creating history at the Grammy Awards 2023, B-Town lovebirds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are not going to exchange wedding vows today, shocking mid-week elimination in Colors TV's Bigg Boss 16 in finale week, and much more.

Feb 6, 2023 10:25 AM

Sidharth-Kiara Wedding Food Menu

According to reports, the wedding menu features delectable local cuisine such as Dal Baati Churma, along with 8 different types of Churma and 5 types of Baati. The food menu also includes traditional Awadhi dishes and Royal Rajputana specialties, as well as Rajasthani and Punjabi winter delicacies. In addition, there will be Italian, Chinese, Thai, and Korean food options available. With over 20 types of desserts on offer, guests are sure to be satisfied.

Feb 6, 2023 9:43 AM

Grammys 2023: Ricky Kej From India Wins Third Award

Music composer Ricky Kej, based out of Bengaluru, has won his third Grammy Award for the album 'Divine Tides'. The US-born musician shared the award with Stewart Copeland, the drummer of the iconic British rock band The Police, who collaborated with Kej on the album. They had won a Grammy in the best new age album category for the same album last year. With his third Grammy win, Ricky becomes the first Indian to achieve this huge feat.

Feb 6, 2023 9:36 AM

Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan Enters Rs 400 Club In Second Weekend

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham's spy thriller Pathaan has been making waves at the box office since its release. In its second weekend, the film finally entered the Rs 400 crore club on the domestic front.

Feb 6, 2023 9:03 AM

Grammys 2023: Beyonce Breaks Record For Most Wins Of All Time

American singer and songwriter Beyonce has created history after collecting her 32nd Grammy Award at this year's ceremony in the Best dance/electronic album category for her euphoric dance opus Renaissance. She has broken the record for the most Grammy Award wins of all time. Take a look at her emotional speech here:

