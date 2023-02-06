Entertainment Live Updates: Pathaan Continues Breaking Records, Beyonce Creates History At Grammys 2023
From SRK's Pathaan breaking records in the second weekend to Beyonce creating history at Grammys 2023, check out buzzing updates from showbiz here.
Advertisement
As we welcome the new cold Monday of February, the entertainment industry is already buzzing with many interesting and exciting updates. From Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham's Pathaan breaking records in the second weekend of its release to American singer Beyonce creating history at the Grammy Awards 2023, B-Town lovebirds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are not going to exchange wedding vows today, shocking mid-week elimination in Colors TV's Bigg Boss 16 in finale week, and much more.
Feb 6, 2023 10:25 AM
Sidharth-Kiara Wedding Food Menu
Feb 6, 2023 9:43 AM
Grammys 2023: Ricky Kej From India Wins Third Award
Feb 6, 2023 9:36 AM
Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan Enters Rs 400 Club In Second Weekend
Feb 6, 2023 9:03 AM
Grammys 2023: Beyonce Breaks Record For Most Wins Of All Time
- Aare Yeh Ankit Ki Yaad...: Priyanka Choudhary Fans REACT To Bigg Boss 16 Winner Trophy Pic, Explain Connection
- Bigg Boss 16 Grand Finale: How To Vote For Top 2 Finalists, Live Voting Details You Need To Know
- Bigg Boss 16 Winner Trophy Pic Goes Viral, Makers Introduce Gold Unicorn Trophy Ahead Of BB 16 Grand Finale
- Bigg Boss 16 Mid-Week Eviction: Who Will Become Top 5 Finalists Of Salman Khan's Show?
- Bigg Boss 16: Ankit Gupta’s Junooniyatt Heroine Neha Rana Wants THIS Contestant To Win The Show
- Bigg Boss 16: Did Sumbul Touqeer Blame Fahmaan For Her 'Eviction'? Says ‘Tere Manifestation Ke Chakkar Mein…’
- Bigg Boss 16: Here’s How Fahmaan Khan REACTED To Sumbul Touqeer’s Reunion With Family Post Elimination
- BB16: Yogesh Choudhary Talks About Priyanka Choudhary & Ankit Gupta’s Wedding; Says ‘Mummy Ko Starting Se…’
- Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer Says Archana Gautam Has A ‘Black Heart’; Reveals Who Has A Golden Heart
- Entertainment LIVE Updates: Sidharth-Kiara’s Sangeet & Mehendi Ceremony Today, Bigg Boss 16 Last Ration Task
- Bigg Boss 16: Shiv Thakare Makes It To Top 6; Here’s How He Celebrated The Achievement
- Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer Beams With Joy As She Gets Evicted; Pays Special Tribute To BB House Before Exit