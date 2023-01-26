Entertainment LIVE Updates: Pathaan Breaks BO Records; MM Keeravani, Raveena Tandon Receive Padma Shri

As the country celebrates its 74th Republic Day, several interesting updates are already pouring in from the entertainment industry. As our celebs are always on the go, there are endless gossips to look forward to. With SRK's comeback movie Pathaan creating waves at the box-office, composer MM Keeravani and actress Raveena Tandon receiving Padma awards, Kangana Ranaut's return to Twitter, and more, there are many more exciting news stories coming from the showbiz world. Stay tuned for more updates.

Saindhav: Venkatesh Daggubati’s 75th Movie Ropes In Nawazuddin Siddiqui Telugu actor Ventakesh Daggubati will soon be coming up with his 75th pan-India movie, Saindhav. Glimpses and the first look of the star were released recently, while, as per the latest update, Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has been roped in for the project for a significant role.

MM Keeravani and Raveena Tandon React To Receiving Padma Shri Award