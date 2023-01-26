Entertainment LIVE Updates: Pathaan Breaks BO Records; MM Keeravani, Raveena Tandon Receive Padma Shri
With SRK's comeback movie Pathaan creating waves at the box-office and composer MM Keeravani and actress Raveena Tandon receiving Padma awards, stay tuned for more interesting news updates.
As the country celebrates its 74th Republic Day, several interesting updates are already pouring in from the entertainment industry. As our celebs are always on the go, there are endless gossips to look forward to. With SRK's comeback movie Pathaan creating waves at the box-office, composer MM Keeravani and actress Raveena Tandon receiving Padma awards, Kangana Ranaut's return to Twitter, and more, there are many more exciting news stories coming from the showbiz world. Stay tuned for more updates.
Jan 26, 2023 10:50 AM
Saindhav: Venkatesh Daggubati’s 75th Movie Ropes In Nawazuddin Siddiqui
Jan 26, 2023 9:57 AM
MM Keeravani and Raveena Tandon React To Receiving Padma Shri Award
Jan 26, 2023 9:11 AM
SRK’s Pathaan To Likely Cross 50 Cr On Second Day Of Its Release
