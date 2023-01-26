Entertainment LIVE Updates: Pathaan Breaks BO Records; MM Keeravani, Raveena Tandon Receive Padma Shri

As the country celebrates its 74th Republic Day, several interesting updates are already pouring in from the entertainment industry. As our celebs are always on the go, there are endless gossips to look forward to. With SRK's comeback movie Pathaan creating waves at the box-office, composer MM Keeravani and actress Raveena Tandon receiving Padma awards, Kangana Ranaut's return to Twitter, and more, there are many more exciting news stories coming from the showbiz world. Stay tuned for more updates.

Jan 26, 2023 10:50 AM

Saindhav: Venkatesh Daggubati’s 75th Movie Ropes In Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Telugu actor Ventakesh Daggubati will soon be coming up with his 75th pan-India movie, Saindhav. Glimpses and the first look of the star were released recently, while, as per the latest update, Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has been roped in for the project for a significant role.

Jan 26, 2023 9:57 AM

MM Keeravani and Raveena Tandon React To Receiving Padma Shri Award

Padma Awards are the highest civilian awards that are conferred upon eminent personalities for their contributions to their respective fields. Music composer MM Keeravani and Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon are among the recipients this year. Reacting to the same, Raveena said, "What do I say?! I am so honoured and grateful and actually thank all the people. It’s because of their love that I have sustained." Take a look at Keeravani’s gratitude tweet below.

Jan 26, 2023 9:11 AM

SRK’s Pathaan To Likely Cross 50 Cr On Second Day Of Its Release

Shah Rukh Khan's comeback movie Pathaan, which was released yesterday, January 25, has taken the box office by storm. Meanwhile, as per the box office, Worldwide is likely to make a whopping collection of Rs 175 crore on the second day of its release. "#Pathaan #Pathan #PathaanDay1 Wed 53-57 cr nett Thu 56-60 cr nett Total 109-117 cr nett Eyes RECORD worldwide 160-175 cr nett in 2 days!"

