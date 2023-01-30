Entertainment LIVE Updates: Pathaan Breaks North America's BO History; Lollapalooza Takes Over B'Town Stars

From Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan continuing to smash box-office records to Lollapalooza concert fever taking over India and Bollywood, stay tuned for more news updates.

The film and television industry is always buzzing with interesting gossip as our celebs are always on the roll. As January comes to an end and the Monday blues take over all of us, several noteworthy news stories are coming in from tinseltown. From Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan continuing to smash box-office records, to Lollapalooza concert fever taking over India and Bollywood, to veteran filmmaker Priyadarshan turning 66 today, there are more exciting news stories to look forward to. Stay tuned to check out all the big news here.

Jan 30, 2023 11:27 AM

Sonam Kapoor Shares Unseen Pic From Her Teenage Days, See POST

Actress Sonam Kapoor on Monday took to her Instagram account and dropped an unseen photo of herself as a teen. Thanking her uncle Boney Kapoor for the click, Sonam shared a black-and-white photo and said, "All of 17 thank you Boney chachu for the picture @boney.kapoor."

Jan 30, 2023 10:39 AM

Kapil Sharma Set To Make His Singing Debut With Guru Randhawa’s New Single ‘Alone’

Comedian Kapil Sharma is making his singing debut with Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa on a music album titled 'Alone.' Taking to Instagram, both Guru and Kapil informed their fans about their new collaboration and also shared the poster for the song. Check it out here.

Jan 30, 2023 10:04 AM

Hrithik Roshan, GF Saba Azad, Huma Qureshi, And Other Bollywood Celebs Attend Lollapalooza Concert

Lollapalooza 2023 made its grand debut in India and is currently underway in Mumbai. Artists like AP Dhillon, Japanese Breakfast, Imagine Dragons, Diplo, Cigarettes After Sex, and others performed on the stage. Several Bollywood celebrities, including Hrithik Roshan, GF Saba Azad, Rajkumar Rao, Kajol, and Huma Qureshi, attended the concert.

Jan 30, 2023 9:24 AM

SRK’s Pathaan Smashes BO Records In North America

Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, which opened in 694 sites across North America on January 25, has created history by becoming the highest opening day grosser for a Hindi language film. As per estimates, the film earned around USD .86 million, marking the best per-theatre average for any current release, according to Variety.

