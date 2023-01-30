Entertainment LIVE Updates: Pathaan Breaks North America's BO History; Lollapalooza Takes Over B'Town Stars
From Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan continuing to smash box-office records to Lollapalooza concert fever taking over India and Bollywood, stay tuned for more news updates.
The film and television industry is always buzzing with interesting gossip as our celebs are always on the roll. As January comes to an end and the Monday blues take over all of us, several noteworthy news stories are coming in from tinseltown. From Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan continuing to smash box-office records, to Lollapalooza concert fever taking over India and Bollywood, to veteran filmmaker Priyadarshan turning 66 today, there are more exciting news stories to look forward to. Stay tuned to check out all the big news here.
Jan 30, 2023 11:27 AM
Sonam Kapoor Shares Unseen Pic From Her Teenage Days, See POST
Jan 30, 2023 10:39 AM
Kapil Sharma Set To Make His Singing Debut With Guru Randhawa’s New Single ‘Alone’
Jan 30, 2023 10:04 AM
Hrithik Roshan, GF Saba Azad, Huma Qureshi, And Other Bollywood Celebs Attend Lollapalooza Concert
Jan 30, 2023 9:24 AM
SRK’s Pathaan Smashes BO Records In North America
