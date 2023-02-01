Entertainment LIVE Updates: Pathan Become Fastest Hindi Film To Enter 300 Cr Club; Kiara-Sidharth Wedding

The entertainment industry is always buzzing with interesting gossip, as our celebrities are always on their toes. As we begin a new month, there are several new stories to keep you interested, ranging from movie announcements to celebrity romances to box office numbers. From Pathaan nearing the 400-crore mark and rewriting box-office history to Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding bells, and more. There are more exciting updates from tinseltown right here. Catch them here!

Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan Expected To Breach 400 Crore Mark Soon SRK’s Pathaan became the fastest Hindi film to enter the 300 crore club in 7 days. The film made 20–22 crore on day 7, bringing the total to 324–326 crore. Pathaan, on the other hand, has collected 1 in gross worldwide in only 6 days. Therefore, it is expected to breach the Rs 400 crore mark anytime soon.