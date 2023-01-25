Entertainment LIVE Updates: Pathaan Has FINALLY Arrived; RRR Gets Oscar Nod
From SRK's Pathaan going houseful to RRR receiving a nod at the 95th Oscars, there are many more exciting updates coming your way.
It's another cold morning of a new day, and the entertainment industry is buzzing with many exciting stories. As our celebs bring some interesting happenings to the table, there are endless gossips to look forward to. There are several interesting news stories coming your way, ranging from Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan going housefull to Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan teaser dropping in theatres to SS Rajamouli's RRR song Naatu Naatu receiving an Oscar nomination. Stay tuned for more updates from the showbiz world.
Jan 25, 2023 1:00 PM
Neetu Singh Sends Wishes To Daughter Riddhima Kapoor, Bharat Saini On Their 17th Wedding Anniversary, See Post
Jan 25, 2023 12:20 PM
Priyanka Chopra Daughter Malti Marie’s Is A Beach Baby, Her Latest Pic Proves, See PIC
Jan 25, 2023 11:41 AM
Katrina Kaif Turns Zoya From Tiger, Warns Audience Against Giving Pathaan Spoilers, See POST
Jan 25, 2023 10:55 AM
RRR Composer MM Keeravani On Naatu Naatu Getting Oscar nod: 'He Was An Infant In My Cradle’
Jan 25, 2023 10:15 AM
Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Teaser Attached With Pathaan; Watch Viral Leaked Video
Jan 25, 2023 9:30 AM
SRK’s Pathaan FINALLY Arrives In Cinemas, Fans Call It Brilliant
