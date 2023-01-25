Entertainment LIVE Updates: Pathaan Has FINALLY Arrived; RRR Gets Oscar Nod

It's another cold morning of a new day, and the entertainment industry is buzzing with many exciting stories. As our celebs bring some interesting happenings to the table, there are endless gossips to look forward to. There are several interesting news stories coming your way, ranging from Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan going housefull to Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan teaser dropping in theatres to SS Rajamouli's RRR song Naatu Naatu receiving an Oscar nomination. Stay tuned for more updates from the showbiz world.

Neetu Singh Sends Wishes To Daughter Riddhima Kapoor, Bharat Saini On Their 17th Wedding Anniversary, See Post Veteran actress Neetu Singh took to Instagram Stories to send her blessing to her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Saini and son-in-law Bharat Saini on their 17th wedding anniversary. In the picture, the couple is seen wearing traditional outfits. Ridhimma and Bharat got married in 2006. Take a look at Neetu’s post. Priyanka Chopra Daughter Malti Marie’s Is A Beach Baby, Her Latest Pic Proves, See PIC Priyanka Chopra on Wednesday shared a sun-kissed picture of her daughter Malti Marie, who is seen sitting by herself on a beach. She is looking towards the sun, while her back is facing the camera. Priyanka captioned the photo she posted on Instagram Stories, "Afternoons like this." Katrina Kaif Turns Zoya From Tiger, Warns Audience Against Giving Pathaan Spoilers, See POST Katrina Kaif, who played the spy Zoya in YRF’s Tiger franchise, gave a shout-out to Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan. Taking to Instagram Stories, the actress shared a photo of her character from Tiger and urged fans not to leak any film spoilers. She wrote, "My friend Pathaan is on a dangerous mission." Check out her post. RRR Composer MM Keeravani On Naatu Naatu Getting Oscar nod: 'He Was An Infant In My Cradle’ Music composer MM Keervani, the man behind Naatu Naatu, has reacted to the song receiving a nomination at the 95th Academy Awards. Speaking to Deadline about it, he said, "Yesterday, he was an infant in my cradle. And now my son is going places and bagging a good name for me. I’m like a proud father. I’m very grateful for this brainchild. And for all the people who made this big wave possible." SS Rajamouli also tweeted in response to the nod. Check out his tweet.

Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Teaser Attached With Pathaan; Watch Viral Leaked Video