Entertainment Live Updates: Pathaan Challenges KGF 2 In Advance Booking; Sushant's Birth Anniversary

Bigg Boss 16 Update: In the latest promo, host Salman Khan bashes Tina Datta again for revealing several things about Shalin that she kept under wraps for 15 weeks when he was her friend. Tina Datta breaks down and states that she's done with everything. At last, she says she wants to go hom.

In a long post, Kangana Ranaut took to social media and announced the wrap-up of her directorial venture Emergency. In the caption, the actress revealed she mortgaged all her property for the film. She wrote, "From mortgaging all my properties, every single thing that I owned to being diagnosed with dengue during the first schedule and having to film it inspite of alarmingly low blood cell counts, my character as an individual has been severely tested."

As we welcome a new cold morning of December, the entertainment industry is already buzzing with many interesting and exciting updates. From Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukon, and John Abraham's much-hyped spy thriller Pathaan challenging South superstar Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 2 in advance bookings to fans remembering late Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput on his birth anniversary, Salman Khan bashing Tina Datta again in Weekend Ka Vaar, Abdu Rozik and Sajid Khan's special appearance on Bigg Boss 16, and much more.

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is making his big-screen comeback with Siddharth Anand's Pathaan, co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. As the spy thriller is slated to release on January 25, the advance booking has already started and the film is going to challenge many biggies in pre-sales. At the three national chains PVR, Inox & Cinepolis, the film hopes to wrap up its second day on the advance front with ticket sales of around 2.00 lakh. Pathaan is set to compete with some of the all-time highest bookings, like KGF: Chapter 2, Baahubali 2, and War, given the speed of advance booking.