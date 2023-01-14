Entertainment LIVE Updates: Pathaan Trailer Screening At Burj Khalifa; Abdu Rozik To Leave Bigg Boss 16


As we welcome a new cold Saturday in January, the entertainment industry is already buzzing with many exciting updates. From From the screening of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, John Abraham's Pathaan trailer at Burj Khalifa to Abdu Rozik leaving Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 16, self-proclaimed critic Kamaal R Khan aka KRK claiming that Bollywood people aren't allowing him to do anything just like Sushant Singh Rajput, Arjun Kapoor's Kuttey taking a low opening at the box office, and much more.

Jan 14, 2023 10:19 AM

Low Opening For Ajrun Kapoor, Tabu's Kuttey

Aasman Bhardwaj's Kuttey, featuring Arjun Kapoor, Tabu, Konkona Sen Sharma, and Radhika Madan in pivotal roles, was released in theatres on January 13. Despite getting decent reviews, the film took a low opening of around 1 crore (early estimates).

Jan 14, 2023 9:39 AM

KRK Accuses 'Bollywood People' Of Targeting Him Like Sushant Singh Rajput

In a surprising Twitter thread, self-proclaimed film critic Kamaal R Khan aka KRK has accused Bollywood people of targeting him like Sushant Singh Rajput. He also tagged Mumbai Police in his tweet and stated that his YouTube channel can be checked to know the names of responsible people if anything happens to him.

Jan 14, 2023 9:15 AM

SRK-Deepika's Pathaan Trailer Screening At Burj Khalifa

The trailer of Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham's spy thriller Pathaan is set to be screened on the Burj Khalifa in Dubai. Yash Raj Films has revealed that the superstar is currently in the Middle East for the International League T20 and will witness the projection of his much-awaited film's trailer at Burj Khalifa.

Jan 14, 2023 8:57 AM

Bigg Boss 16: Sreejita De Gets Eliminated Again

Bigg Boss 16 Eviction: After re-entering the BB house as a wild card contestant, TV actress Sreejita De was eliminated from Salman Khan's show in last night's (January 13) episode due to less votes. She was nominated alongside Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, and MC Stan.

