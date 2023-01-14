Entertainment LIVE Updates: Pathaan Trailer Screening At Burj Khalifa; Abdu Rozik To Leave Bigg Boss 16
As we welcome a new cold Saturday in January, the entertainment industry is already buzzing with many exciting updates. From From the screening of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, John Abraham's Pathaan trailer at Burj Khalifa to Abdu Rozik leaving Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 16, self-proclaimed critic Kamaal R Khan aka KRK claiming that Bollywood people aren't allowing him to do anything just like Sushant Singh Rajput, Arjun Kapoor's Kuttey taking a low opening at the box office, and much more.
Jan 14, 2023 10:19 AM
Low Opening For Ajrun Kapoor, Tabu's Kuttey
Jan 14, 2023 9:39 AM
KRK Accuses 'Bollywood People' Of Targeting Him Like Sushant Singh Rajput
Jan 14, 2023 9:15 AM
SRK-Deepika's Pathaan Trailer Screening At Burj Khalifa
Jan 14, 2023 8:57 AM
Bigg Boss 16: Sreejita De Gets Eliminated Again
