Entertainment LIVE Updates: Priyanka Chopra FINALLY Reveals Malti's Face; Shehzada Release Date Postponed
Kartik Aaryan's Shehzada's release date being pushed to Priyanka Chopra's face revealing baby Malti's face, check out all the big news here.
Advertisement
The entertainment industry is always buzzing with interesting gossip that keeps us hooked. As our celebs are always on a roll and we hustle through the week, there are several big stories coming from tinsel ville. With Priyanka Chopra revealing her daughter Malti Marie's face to the world for the first time, the Pathaan team's first time coming together after the film's success, and Kartik Aaryan's Shehzada's release date being pushed, there are more exciting updates coming your way. Stay tuned to check out all the big news here.
- WATCH: Jamie Lever Hilariously Mimics Bollywood Moms Trying To Put Their Kids To Sleep
- Stop Hiding The Baby's Face, Nobody Cares Anymore: Priyanka Chopra TROLLED Again For Masking Malti's Face
- Fans Call Priyanka Chopra ‘Desi Cleopatra' As She Stuns In Golden Plunging Dress For London Event; SEE PICS
- Priyanka Chopra -Nick Jonas To Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor: Celeb Couples Who Embraced Parenthood in 2022
- Priyanka Chopra Shares Stunning Pics From Her Sportive Dubai Weekend, Does Jet Skiing Ride. Watch
- Did You Know Priyanka Chopra Was Scared Before She Walked Down The Aisle On Her Wedding Day With Nick Jonas?
- Priyanka Chopra Posts Rare Pic Of Baby Malti Marie Adorably Held By Brother Siddharth
- Priyanka Chopra Drops First Glimpse Of Little Munchkin Malti Marie; Fans Say She Has Father Nick’s ‘Lips’
- Akshay Kumar Stopped Working With Priyanka Chopra Because Of Twinkle Khanna, Suneel Darshan Reveals
- Throwback: When Preity Zinta Claimed Priyanka Chopra To Be A Home-Breaker
- Priyanka Chopra Plays With Daughter Malti As She Returns To US; Nick Jonas’ Reaction Is UNMISSABLE
- Priyanka Chopra Shares How Her Friends & Family Welcomed Her To Mumbai; 'I Was Living In A...'
Read more...