Entertainment LIVE Updates: Rakhi Sawant’s Mom Passes Away, Archana-Priyanka Blames Shalin For Tina’s Eviction

It is the last Sunday of the month and it came with a long weekend. As everyone has been in a relaxing mode, the entertainment industry is keeping us on our toes with some exciting news.

The entertainment industry is always buzzing with some interesting gossip about our favourite celebs which keeps us hooked. As everyone has been relaxing during this long weekend, our celebs are on a roll and several big news are coming from the tinselvile. From Rakhi Sawant's mother passing away after a long battle with cancer and brain tumour to Archana Gautam & Priyanka Choudhary blaming Shalin Bhanot for Tina Datta's elimination on Bigg Boss 16 and more. Check out all the big news here.

Jan 29, 2023 11:03 AM

Akshay Kumar Unveils The Teaser Of First Song From Selfiee

Akshay Kumar took the social media by a storm as he unveiled the teaser of his song Khiladi from the upcoming movie Selfiee with Emraan Hashmi. The song is a recreation of Akshay's Song from Main Khiladi Tu Anari with Saif Ali Khan.

Jan 29, 2023 10:17 AM

Bigg Boss 16: Archana Gautam, Priyanka Choudhary Team Up Against Shalin Bhanot

As Tina Datta has been eliminated from Bigg Boss 16, Archana Gautam and Priyanka Choudhary have teamed up against Shalin Bhanot as they blame him for the Uttaran actress' eviction

Jan 29, 2023 9:31 AM

Rakhi Sawant's Mother Passes Away Due to Cancer, Brain Tumour

In a very heartbreaking news, Rakhi Sawant's mother passes away on January 28 after a prolonged battle with cancer and brain tumour.

Published On January 29, 2023

