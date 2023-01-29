Entertainment LIVE Updates: Rakhi Sawant’s Mom Passes Away, Archana-Priyanka Blames Shalin For Tina’s Eviction
It is the last Sunday of the month and it came with a long weekend. As everyone has been in a relaxing mode, the entertainment industry is keeping us on our toes with some exciting news.
Advertisement
The entertainment industry is always buzzing with some interesting gossip about our favourite celebs which keeps us hooked. As everyone has been relaxing during this long weekend, our celebs are on a roll and several big news are coming from the tinselvile. From Rakhi Sawant's mother passing away after a long battle with cancer and brain tumour to Archana Gautam & Priyanka Choudhary blaming Shalin Bhanot for Tina Datta's elimination on Bigg Boss 16 and more. Check out all the big news here.
Jan 29, 2023 11:03 AM
Akshay Kumar Unveils The Teaser Of First Song From Selfiee
Jan 29, 2023 10:17 AM
Bigg Boss 16: Archana Gautam, Priyanka Choudhary Team Up Against Shalin Bhanot
Jan 29, 2023 9:31 AM
Rakhi Sawant's Mother Passes Away Due to Cancer, Brain Tumour
- Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s Team Approached By THIS Big Production House For A Film?
- EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW! Anuj Saini: I Wish Both Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh And Pathaan Make 1000 Crores At Box Office
- Singer Soham Mukherji On How Digital Platforms Have Added To A Musician's Life
- Digital Creator Naveen Kumar Reddy Goes Viral on Instagram with 756K followers
- Bigg Boss 16: Bollywood Calling For Priyanka, Salman To Offer Her THIS Film After The Show?
- Entertainment LIVE Updates: KL Rahul-Athiya’s Wedding Venue Lit Up Ahead Of Festivities, BB16 Eviction Twist
- Ent LIVE Updates: Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Trailer To Be Released With Pathaan, Shiv Reviews Priyanka’s Game
- Entertainment News Updates: RRR Wins Critics Choice Awards, Bigg Boss 16 Introduces Ticket To Finale
- Entertainment LIVE Updates: Ram Charan’s Special Promise If RRR Wins Oscar, Simi Grewal Graces Bigg Boss 16
- Entertainment News Updates: RRR Wins Golden Globes For Naatu Naatu; Shalin-Tina’s Mothers Enters BB House
- Entertainment News Updates: Anushka Ranjan-Aditya Seal Dismiss Pregnancy Rumours, Farah Khan Enters BB16
- Entertainment News Updates: Alia-Ranbir’s Special Request To Paps About Raha, Shiv, Nimrit Get Emotional