Entertainment LIVE Updates: Rakhi Sawant’s Mom Passes Away, Archana-Priyanka Blames Shalin For Tina’s Eviction

The entertainment industry is always buzzing with some interesting gossip about our favourite celebs which keeps us hooked. As everyone has been relaxing during this long weekend, our celebs are on a roll and several big news are coming from the tinselvile. From Rakhi Sawant's mother passing away after a long battle with cancer and brain tumour to Archana Gautam & Priyanka Choudhary blaming Shalin Bhanot for Tina Datta's elimination on Bigg Boss 16 and more. Check out all the big news here.

Akshay Kumar Unveils The Teaser Of First Song From Selfiee Akshay Kumar took the social media by a storm as he unveiled the teaser of his song Khiladi from the upcoming movie Selfiee with Emraan Hashmi. The song is a recreation of Akshay's Song from Main Khiladi Tu Anari with Saif Ali Khan.

Bigg Boss 16: Archana Gautam, Priyanka Choudhary Team Up Against Shalin Bhanot