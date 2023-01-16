Entertainment LIVE Updates: RRR Wins Critics Choice Awards, Bigg Boss 16 Introduces Ticket To Finale
The new week has begun and it has come with another moment of pride for the nation. Days after RRR bagged the prestigious Golden Globe Award, the SS Rajamouli directorial had now won two awards at the 28th edition of Critics Choice Awards. On the other hand, as it is just a month left for the grand finale of Bigg Boss 16, the makers have finally introduced the ticket to finale which will intensify the game on the show. As the showbiz industry has a lot of exciting gossips, check out all the updates here.
Jan 16, 2023 9:18 AM
After Golden Globes Award, RRR Wins Critics Choice Award
