Entertainment LIVE Updates: RRR Wins Critics Choice Awards, Bigg Boss 16 Introduces Ticket To Finale

The new week has begun and it has come with another moment of pride for the nation. Days after RRR bagged the prestigious Golden Globe Award, the SS Rajamouli directorial had now won two awards at the 28th edition of Critics Choice Awards. On the other hand, as it is just a month left for the grand finale of Bigg Boss 16, the makers have finally introduced the ticket to finale which will intensify the game on the show. As the showbiz industry has a lot of exciting gossips, check out all the updates here.

Jan 16, 2023 9:18 AM

After Golden Globes Award, RRR Wins Critics Choice Award

In a proud moment for the nation, RRR has won two awards at the 28th edition of the Critics Choice Award in Best Song (Naatu Naatu) and Best Foreign language film categories.

Published On January 16, 2023

