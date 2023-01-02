Entertainment LIVE Updates: Sana Saeed Gets Engaged, Shiv Thakare To Target Sumbul During Nomination

The year 2023 has begun and it's the first Monday of the year. Needless to say, the world is taken over by the festive vibe and is busy embracing the new year. Amid this, the entertainment industry is buzzing with hot scoops about our favourite celebs and their grand new year celebrations. From Sana Saeed getting engaged to Shiv Thakare targetting Sumbul Touqueer during nomination in Bigg Boss 16 and more. As the showbiz industry has a lot of interesting gossips, check out all the updates here.
Jan 2, 2023 2:19 PM
Rahul Vaidya Gives A Glimpse Of His New Year Celebrations With Disha Parmar
Taking to micro blogging site Twitter, Rahul Vaidya shared beautiful glimpses of his New Year celebrations with Disha Parmar.
Jan 2, 2023 1:42 PM
Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Shaakuntalam To Hit Screens Next Month
Samantha Ruth Prabhu's much talked about mythological drama Shaakuntalam will be releasing on February 17 in 3D.
Jan 2, 2023 12:56 PM
Sheezan Khan's Sisters Reacts To Tunisha Sharma's Pic Wearing A Hijab
As there are reports that Tunisha Sharma's pic wearing a hijab is doing the rounds on social media, Sheezan Khan's sisters stated, "We never made her wear hijab".
Jan 2, 2023 12:11 PM
Shahid Kapoor Sets Temperatures Soaring With A Stunning Pool Pic
Shahid Kapoor looks dapper as he basks in the sun while enjoying some pool time.
Dheeraj Dhoopar, who had recently embraced fatherhood, shared adorable family pics wherein he was seen posing with wife Vinny Arora and their son Zayn