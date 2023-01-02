Entertainment LIVE Updates: Sana Saeed Gets Engaged, Shiv Thakare To Target Sumbul During Nomination


The year 2023 has begun and it's the first Monday of the year. Needless to say, the world is taken over by the festive vibe and is busy embracing the new year. Amid this, the entertainment industry is buzzing with hot scoops about our favourite celebs and their grand new year celebrations. From Sana Saeed getting engaged to Shiv Thakare targetting Sumbul Touqueer during nomination in Bigg Boss 16 and more. As the showbiz industry has a lot of interesting gossips, check out all the updates here.

Jan 2, 2023 2:19 PM

Rahul Vaidya Gives A Glimpse Of His New Year Celebrations With Disha Parmar

Taking to micro blogging site Twitter, Rahul Vaidya shared beautiful glimpses of his New Year celebrations with Disha Parmar.

Jan 2, 2023 1:42 PM

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Shaakuntalam To Hit Screens Next Month

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's much talked about mythological drama Shaakuntalam will be releasing on February 17 in 3D.

Jan 2, 2023 12:56 PM

Sheezan Khan's Sisters Reacts To Tunisha Sharma's Pic Wearing A Hijab

As there are reports that Tunisha Sharma's pic wearing a hijab is doing the rounds on social media, Sheezan Khan's sisters stated, "We never made her wear hijab".

Jan 2, 2023 12:11 PM

Shahid Kapoor Sets Temperatures Soaring With A Stunning Pool Pic

Shahid Kapoor looks dapper as he basks in the sun while enjoying some pool time.

Jan 2, 2023 11:17 AM

Dheeraj Dhoopar Shares Beautiful Family Pics

Dheeraj Dhoopar, who had recently embraced fatherhood, shared adorable family pics wherein he was seen posing with wife Vinny Arora and their son Zayn

Jan 2, 2023 10:39 AM

Hrithik Roshan Sets Instagram On Fire With His First Post of 2023

Hrithik Roshan, who is a fitness freak, shared impressive pics of himself flaunting his chiselled abs in the first post of the year

Jan 2, 2023 10:11 AM

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone Twin In Black

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were clicked at the airport this morning and the power couple were seen twinning in black.

Jan 2, 2023 9:41 AM

Bigg Boss 16: Shiv Thakare Nominates Sumbul Touqeer For Elimination

In a surprising twist in Bigg Boss 16, Shiv Thakare was seen targeting Sumbul Touqeer during the first nomination round of the year.

Jan 2, 2023 9:07 AM

Sana Saeed Gets Engaged To Her Boyfriend Csaba Wagner

Sana Saeed, popularly known as Anjali from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, took social media by a storm as she announced her engagement. She was proposed by her boyfriend Csaba Wagner during the New Year bash in Los Angeles.

Published On January 2, 2023

