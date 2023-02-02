Entertainment Live Updates: Pathaan Set To Cross Rs 350 Mark, Karma Time For Mandali In Bigg Boss 16

As we welcome the first cold Thursday of February the entertainment industry is already buzzing with many interesting and exciting updates. From the Hindi version of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham's much-hyped film Pathaan all set to cross Rs 350 crore mark at the box office in India to Bigg Boss 16 contestant Archana Gautam attacking Shiv Thakare and his mandili on the second day of the torture task, veteran Bollywood stars Dharmendra and Mumtaaz reuniting after a long time for a reality show, Ayushmann Khurrana packs up the shoot of Dream Girl 2, and much more.
Feb 2, 2023 1:23 PM
Ranveer Singh & Alia Bhatt's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani Gets A New Release Date
Karan Johar's upcoming directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, gets a new release date. It will now be releasing on July 28 this year.
Feb 2, 2023 12:47 PM
Pooja Banerjee Confirmed To Play Pihu In Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2
TV actress Pooja Banerjee, who is best known for her roles in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 and Kumkum Bhagya, is making her acting comeback after a maternity break with Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. She'll be seen playing the role of Pihu after the generation leap.
Feb 2, 2023 11:56 AM
Chak De India Actress Chitrashi Rawat Is Getting Married On February
Shah Rukh Khan's Chak De India co-star Chitrashi Rawat, who played the role of hocket player Komal Chautala in the hit film, has confirmed that she's getting married to actor-boyfriend Dhruvaditya Bhagwanani on February 4 in Bilaspur, Chattisgarh. For the unversed, they met each other on the sets of Premmayee and are together for over a decade.
Feb 2, 2023 11:06 AM
Ayushmann Khurrana Is Enjoying Shooting For Dream Girl 2
Last seen in An Action Hero, Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana is currently shooting for Dream Girl 2. Taking to social media, he posted a picture from the film's sets and revealed that he's enjoying shooting for the much-awaited sequel. He wrote, "Dreamgirl 2 ki shoot chal rahi hai. Kaafi mazaa aa raha hai.
Just packed up!"
Veteran actress Mumtaz, who has been away from showbiz for decades, will be seen as a special guest in the upcoming episode of Sony TV's Indian Idol 13. She is seen sharing the stage with Dharmendra in the latest promo.