Entertainment Live Updates: Pathaan Continues Fantastic Run, Farah Calls Priyanka ‘Vamp’ In Bigg Boss 16

As we welcome a new weekend in January, the entertainment industry is already buzzing with many interesting and exciting updates. From Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham's much-hyped film Pathaan breaking several box office records ever since its release to Bigg Boss 16 Weekend Ka Vaar host Farah Khan calling Priyanka Chahar Choudhary a vamp, the wedding party of newlyweds Masaba Gupta and Satyadeep Misra, Kangana Ranaut saying says Pathaan is SRK's first hit in 10 years and much more.

Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan Continues Its Glorious Box Office Run Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham's Pathaan is breaking several box office records at the box office. After collecting Rs 123 crore at the ticket window in the first two days, the spy thriller reportedly did a business of Rs 35-36 crore (early estimates). The official numbers are still awaited.