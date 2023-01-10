Entertainment News Updates: SRK’s Pathaan Trailer Releases Today; Hrithik Celebrates 49th Birthday
As we welcome a new cold Tuesday of December, the entertainment industry is already buzzing with many exciting updates. From Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham's Pathaan trailer releasing today at 11 am to Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan celebrating his 49th birthday, the entry of MC Stan's mother, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia's father, and Archana Gautam's brother in Bigg Boss house in tonight's episode, Samantha Ruth Prabhu giving a solid reply to a troll stating 'she lost all her charm' after myositis and much more.
Jan 10, 2023 9:18 AM
Hrithik Roshan Turns 49!
Jan 10, 2023 8:51 AM
Pathaan Trailer To Release Today At 11 Am
