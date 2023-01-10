Entertainment News Updates: SRK’s Pathaan Trailer Releases Today; Hrithik Celebrates 49th Birthday


As we welcome a new cold Tuesday of December, the entertainment industry is already buzzing with many exciting updates. From Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham's Pathaan trailer releasing today at 11 am to Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan celebrating his 49th birthday, the entry of MC Stan's mother, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia's father, and Archana Gautam's brother in Bigg Boss house in tonight's episode, Samantha Ruth Prabhu giving a solid reply to a troll stating 'she lost all her charm' after myositis and much more.

Jan 10, 2023 9:18 AM

Hrithik Roshan Turns 49!

Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan, who made his acting debut with Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai in 2000, is celebrating his 49th birthday today (January 10). Here's wishing him a very happy birthday!

Jan 10, 2023 8:51 AM

Pathaan Trailer To Release Today At 11 Am

After a long wait, the trailer of Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham's much-hyped film Pathaan is all set to release today (January 10) at 11 am. It marks the big-screen comeback of SRK after a gap of four years and fans have been eagerly waiting for it. The spy thriller is slated to release on January 25.

