Entertainment Live Updates: SRK’s Pathaan Gets U/A Certificate; Shiv Thakare’s Aai Targets Priyanka

Actress Yami Gautam recently spoke about being taunted for doing cameo and supporting roles in movies. She claimed that the same people changed their opinion about her years later. In a recent interview, she said, "I was called out sometimes, ki acha inka toh cameo hai ya chota role hain (I was called out and being told ‘she has a cameo or a small role in films’). Kaabil, I think that’s another film that I am so glad, that I gotta be a part of that film. But, some people thought, the audience loved it. And now, when journalists interact with me, they be like ‘you were so good in that film’. But, I say ‘no but that’s not what you wrote back then’."