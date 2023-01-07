Entertainment Live Updates: SRK’s Pathaan Gets U/A Certificate; Shiv Thakare’s Aai Targets Priyanka
As we welcome a new cold morning of December, the entertainment industry is already buzzing with many interesting updates. From Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's Pathaan getting U/A certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification to Bigg Boss 16 contestant Shiv Thakare's mother calling Priyanka Chahar Choudhary a threat to him, 'Captain America' Chris Evans allegedly confirming his relationship with Alba Baptists on his social media account, Yami Gautam recalls bring criticised for 'small role' in Hrithik Roshan's Kaabil, and much more.
Jan 7, 2023 11:54 AM
Bipasha Basu Birthday: Actress Calls Newborn Daughter 'Best Gift'; Kisses Her Feet In Cute Video
Jan 7, 2023 11:21 AM
Ahead Of Pathaan Release, YRF Unveils Spy Universe Logo
Jan 7, 2023 10:43 AM
Yami Gautam Recalls Being Criticised For Her Role In Hrithik Roshan'S Kaabil
Jan 7, 2023 10:03 AM
Chris Evans Confirms His Relationship With Alba Baptista
Jan 7, 2023 9:28 AM
Bigg Boss 16: Shiv Thakare's Mother Thinks Priyanka Is A Threat To Him
Jan 7, 2023 8:58 AM
Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan Gets U/A certificate
