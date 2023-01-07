Entertainment Live Updates: SRK’s Pathaan Gets U/A Certificate; Shiv Thakare’s Aai Targets Priyanka


As we welcome a new cold morning of December, the entertainment industry is already buzzing with many interesting updates. From Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's Pathaan getting U/A certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification to Bigg Boss 16 contestant Shiv Thakare's mother calling Priyanka Chahar Choudhary a threat to him, 'Captain America' Chris Evans allegedly confirming his relationship with Alba Baptists on his social media account, Yami Gautam recalls bring criticised for 'small role' in Hrithik Roshan's Kaabil, and much more.

Jan 7, 2023 11:54 AM

Bipasha Basu Birthday: Actress Calls Newborn Daughter 'Best Gift'; Kisses Her Feet In Cute Video

Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu is celebrating her 44th birthday today (January 7). On the special occasion, she posted a video with newborn daughter Devi Basu Singh Grover and called her the 'best gift'. She wrote, "God gave me the best gift - My daughter, Devi... after my first best gift, the love of my life… My husband … @iamksgofficial. Luckiest girl in the world. #itsmybirthday #newmommy #grateful #blessed #monkeylove"

Jan 7, 2023 11:21 AM

Ahead Of Pathaan Release, YRF Unveils Spy Universe Logo

One of the most-awaited films of 2023, Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's Pathaan is slated to hit the theatres on January 25. It is a part of YRF's spy universe and fans have been eagerly awaiting to watch it. Ahead of its release, the makers have unveiled the logo of YRF's spy universe. The next film in the universe after Pathaan would be Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Tiger 3.

Jan 7, 2023 10:43 AM

Yami Gautam Recalls Being Criticised For Her Role In Hrithik Roshan'S Kaabil

Actress Yami Gautam recently spoke about being taunted for doing cameo and supporting roles in movies. She claimed that the same people changed their opinion about her years later. In a recent interview, she said, "I was called out sometimes, ki acha inka toh cameo hai ya chota role hain (I was called out and being told ‘she has a cameo or a small role in films’). Kaabil, I think that’s another film that I am so glad, that I gotta be a part of that film. But, some people thought, the audience loved it. And now, when journalists interact with me, they be like ‘you were so good in that film’. But, I say ‘no but that’s not what you wrote back then’."

Jan 7, 2023 10:03 AM

Chris Evans Confirms His Relationship With Alba Baptista

'Captain America' Chris Evans has finally made his relationship with Alba Baptista Insta-official. Looking back at 2022, he posted a video compilation in which he and Alba are seen scaring each other throughout the last year. The caption read, "A look back at 2022 (heart emojis)." According to reports, they have been dating "for over a year".

Jan 7, 2023 9:28 AM

Bigg Boss 16: Shiv Thakare's Mother Thinks Priyanka Is A Threat To Him

In Shanivaar Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 16, the family members of a few contestants will be seen interacting with host Salman Khan on the stage. One of them will be Shiv Thakare's mother. In the promo, she's seen talking about Shiv's competitor Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and says, "Priyanka aur Archana Shiv ka hi Abhishek karti rehti hai. Uske muh pe naam hi nahi hai kisi aur ka (Priyanka and Archana keep on taking Shiv's name in the Bigg Boss 16 house. They don't have anyone else to target in the show)."

Jan 7, 2023 8:58 AM

Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan Gets U/A certificate

The Central Board of Film Certification has awarded the U/A certificate to Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's much-hyped film Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand. According to reports, the CBFC had recommended 10 cuts, and the Pathaan team was requested to make the necessary changes and submit the revised version before its January 25 release.

