Entertainment LIVE Updates: Shehzada Trailer To Be Attached With Pathaan, Salman Khan To School Tina Datta
The entertainment industry often keeps us on our toes. After all, our celebs are on the roll on both personal and professional fronts and the fans are often curious to know everything about them. Needless to say, the tinselvile is always buzzing with some exciting updates. From Kartik Aaryan's Shehzada trailer getting attached to Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan to Salman Khan schooling Tina Datta over her fake relationship with Shalin Bhanot on Bigg Boss 16 and more. As the showbiz industry has a lot of interesting gossips, check out all the updates here.
Jan 6, 2023 10:33 AM
The Archies Actor Vedang Raina Shares A Glimpse Of His Thailand Vacation with Ananya Panday and Navya Nanda
Jan 6, 2023 9:58 AM
Salman To Shcool Tina Datta Over Her 'Fake' Relationship
Jan 6, 2023 9:21 AM
Kartik Aaryan's Shehzada Trailer To Be Attached To Pathaan
