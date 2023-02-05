Entertainment LIVE Updates: Sidharth-Kiara’s Sangeet & Mehendi Ceremony Today, Bigg Boss 16 Last Ration Task
The first Sunday of this month has come up with several big news from tinselvile & it's keeping us on our toes. From Sidharth Malhotra & Kiara Advani’s mehendi & sangeet ceremony to Bigg Boss 16's last ration task & more
The month of love has begun on a great note as the entertainment industry is buzzing with some interesting gossip about one of the most loved couples in town. We are talking about Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani. The power couple is set to tie the knot on February 6. Interestingly, the lovebirds will be having their mehendi and sangeet ceremony today. On the other hand, Bigg Boss 16 will witness its last ration task during the finale week and more. Check out all the big news from the tinselvile here:
Feb 5, 2023 10:12 AM
Kamya Punjabi Hails Sumbul Touqeer Khan As She Gets Evicted From Bigg Boss 16
Feb 5, 2023 9:31 AM
Shalin Bhanot & Shiv Thakare Lock Horns During Ration Task
Feb 5, 2023 8:56 AM
Sidharthary Malhotra & Kiara Advani's Mehendi Ceremony To Take Place Today
