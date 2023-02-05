Entertainment LIVE Updates: Sidharth-Kiara’s Sangeet & Mehendi Ceremony Today, Bigg Boss 16 Last Ration Task

The month of love has begun on a great note as the entertainment industry is buzzing with some interesting gossip about one of the most loved couples in town. We are talking about Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani. The power couple is set to tie the knot on February 6. Interestingly, the lovebirds will be having their mehendi and sangeet ceremony today. On the other hand, Bigg Boss 16 will witness its last ration task during the finale week and more. Check out all the big news from the tinselvile here:

Kamya Punjabi Hails Sumbul Touqeer Khan As She Gets Evicted From Bigg Boss 16 As Sumbul Touqeer Khan has been eliminated from Bigg Boss 16, Kamya Punjabi penned a sweet note for her and wrote that she has won hearts.

Shalin Bhanot & Shiv Thakare Lock Horns During Ration Task