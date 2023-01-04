Ent LIVE Updates: Sidharth-Kiara To Grove On Shershaah Song At Sangeet; Bigg Boss To School MC Stan-Archana
The entertainment industry is always buzzing with some exciting updates about our favourite celebs and the fans are often curious to know everything about them which get us on our toes. From an exciting update about Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's sangeet ceremony, Jeremy Renner sharing his first pic post the snow ploughing accident to Bigg Boss schooling Archana Gautam and MC Stan post their ugly fight and more. As the showbiz industry has a lot of interesting gossips, check out all the updates here.
Jan 4, 2023 9:13 AM
Sidharth Malhotra & Kiara Advani To Shake A Leg On Raataan Lambiyaan At Their Sangeet
- Entertainment News Updates: Malaika Arora Calls Arjun Kapoor Her Best Friend, Archana Gautam–MC Stan Fight
- Entertainment News Updates: Sana Saeed Gets Engaged, Shiv Thakare To Target Sumbul During Nomination
- Ent LIVE Updates: Celebs Ring New Year In Style, Ranbir’s Animal First Look Unveiled, Vikas Gets Eliminated
- Tunisha Sharma Death Updates: Late Actress' Mom Holds Press Conference; Says 'I'll Not Spare Sheezan'
- \"This Is Why We Do Not Entertain This Actress\": Rashmika Mandanna Gets Trolled Brutally, Know Why!
- Entertainment News Updates: Lathi Charge Outside Salman’s House, Shalin Wants To Quit BB16
- Janhvi Kapoor Makes A Style Statement With The Elegant Earrings From Anayah Jewellery While Promoting “Mili”
- Entertainment News Updates: Ranbir-Alia Get Mushy On Christmas, Nimrit Nominates Priyanka On BB16
- Entertainment News Updates: Sheezan Khan Sent To 4 Days Judicial Custody
- Witness Dr. Amit Kamle, Akshita Mudgal's Sparkling Chemistry In Irada Nek Hai
- Entertainment News Updates: Ranveer Singh’s Cirkus Releases, Salman Khan To School Shalin Bhanot & MC Stan
- Ent News Updates: RRR, Chhello Show Shortlisted For Oscars; Gauahar Makes 1st Appearance post Pregnancy News