Entertainment Live Updates: Pathaan Records Biggest Advance Ever For B’wood Film, Priyanka VS Shiv In BB 16

As we welcome a new Tuesday of December, the entertainment industry is already buzzing with many interesting and exciting updates. From Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukon, and John Abraham's much-hyped film Pathaan recording the biggest advance ever for a Bollywood film to Bigg Boss 16 contestants Shiv Thakare and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary locking horns again in the TTFW task, popular celebrities congratulate newlyweds Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul, Kareena Kapoor Khan reacting to boycott Bollywood trend and much more.

Jan 24, 2023 9:34 AM

Celebs Congratulate Newlyweds Athiya Shetty And KL Rahul

Congratulations are in order for lovebirds Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul as they exchanged wedding vows in a private ceremony on January 23. Taking to social media, many popular celebrities including Anushka Sharma, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan among others took sent their best wishes to the newlyweds.

Jan 24, 2023 9:04 AM

Pathan Scores Biggest Advance Ever For A Hindi Film

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham’s Pathaan is the most-awaited Bollywood film at the moment. Slate to release on January 25, the spy thriller, on Monday night, topped the Hrithik Roshan starrer War and recorded the biggest advance of all time for a Hindi film. Pathaan outperformed the previous record-holder, War, which had sold 4.10 lakh tickets across PVR, Inox, and Cinepolis. Pathaan had sold 4.19 lakh tickets in the three national chains mentioned above by Monday midnight.

