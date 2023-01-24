Entertainment Live Updates: Pathaan Records Biggest Advance Ever For B’wood Film, Priyanka VS Shiv In BB 16

As we welcome a new Tuesday of December, the entertainment industry is already buzzing with many interesting and exciting updates. From Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukon, and John Abraham's much-hyped film Pathaan recording the biggest advance ever for a Bollywood film to Bigg Boss 16 contestants Shiv Thakare and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary locking horns again in the TTFW task, popular celebrities congratulate newlyweds Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul, Kareena Kapoor Khan reacting to boycott Bollywood trend and much more.

Celebs Congratulate Newlyweds Athiya Shetty And KL Rahul Congratulations are in order for lovebirds Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul as they exchanged wedding vows in a private ceremony on January 23. Taking to social media, many popular celebrities including Anushka Sharma, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan among others took sent their best wishes to the newlyweds.

Pathan Scores Biggest Advance Ever For A Hindi Film