Entertainment LIVE Updates: SRK's Pathaan On Record-Breaking Spree; Veteran Actor Annu Kapoor Hospitalized

As the weekend is knocking at the door, several interesting updates are already pouring in from the entertainment industry. With SRK's comeback movie Pathaan breaking all box-office records, veteran actor Annu Kapoor being rushed to the hospital with chest pain, Shehnaaz Gill celebrating her 29th birthday, and more.

Legendary Telugu Actress Jamuna Passes Away At 86; Jr NTR Mourns the Star's Demise Veteran Telugu actress Jamuna passed away on Friday at her residence at the age of 86. She is known for her most memorable roles in films including Missamma, Gundamma Katha, Donga Ramudu, Appu Chesi Pappu Kudu, and Mooga Mansulu. RRR actor Jr NTR took to Twitter to express his grief over the demise of the legendary actress and wrote in Telugu, "She continued as Maharani in the Telugu film industry for almost 30 years. She left an indelible mark on our minds with many memorable films like Gundamma Katha, Missamma and many more diverse characters. May your soul rest in peace. My deepest condolences to Jamuna’s family." (sic)

Bigg Boss 13 Fame Actress Shehnaz Gill Rings In Birthday With Friends & Midnight Cakes Cutting; See POST