Entertainment LIVE Updates: SRK's Pathaan On Record-Breaking Spree; Veteran Actor Annu Kapoor Hospitalized
There are endless gossips to look forward to this weekend. With SRK's comeback movie Pathaan breaking all box-office records and veteran actor Annu Kapoor being rushed to the hospital, stay tuned for more exciting update
As the weekend is knocking at the door, several interesting updates are already pouring in from the entertainment industry. As our celebs are always on the go, there are endless gossips to look forward to this weekend. With SRK's comeback movie Pathaan breaking all box-office records, veteran actor Annu Kapoor being rushed to the hospital with chest pain, Shehnaaz Gill celebrating her 29th birthday, and more. There are several more exciting news stories coming from the showbiz world. Stay tuned for more updates.
Jan 27, 2023 11:19 AM
Legendary Telugu Actress Jamuna Passes Away At 86; Jr NTR Mourns the Star's Demise
Jan 27, 2023 10:40 AM
Bigg Boss 13 Fame Actress Shehnaz Gill Rings In Birthday With Friends & Midnight Cakes Cutting; See POST
Jan 27, 2023 10:02 AM
Veteran Actor Annu Kapoor Admitted To Hospital For Chest Pain, Condition Stable
Jan 27, 2023 9:25 AM
Pathaan Creating Waves At The Box-Office, Makes It To 100 Crore Club In 2nd Day
