Ent LIVE Updates: Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Trailer To Be Released With Pathaan, Shiv Reviews Priyanka’s Game

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Trailer To Be Released With Pathaan, Shiv Reviews Priyanka's Game


After the week began on a high note with RRR winning the Critics Choice Awards, the entertainment industry is keeping us on our toes as our celebs are always on a roll. From the buzz about Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar trailer to be attached with Pathaan to Shiv Thakare and other housemates reviewing Priyanka Choudhary's game on Bigg Boss 16 and more. As the showbiz industry has a lot of exciting gossips, check out all the updates here.

Jan 17, 2023 10:20 AM

Priyanka Choudhary Charges A Hefty Amount Post BB16 Extension

As Bigg Boss 16 has been extended by four weeks, it is reported that Priyanka Choudhary has been charging a massive amount for her stay in the BB house

Jan 17, 2023 9:32 AM

Bigg Boss 16: Housemates Reviews Priyanka Choudhary's Game

As The Ticket To Finale Week has begun, Bigg Boss 16, housemates will be seen reviewing Priyanka Choudhary's game on the show wherein Shiv Thakare stated that her game has become zero after Ankit Gupta's exit.

Jan 17, 2023 9:06 AM

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Trailer To Release With Pathaan

According to media reports, the trailer of Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar will be released in theatres with Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan.

Published On January 17, 2023

