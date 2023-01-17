Ent LIVE Updates: Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Trailer To Be Released With Pathaan, Shiv Reviews Priyanka’s Game
After the week began on a high note with RRR winning the Critics Choice Awards, the entertainment industry is keeping us on our toes as our celebs are always on a roll. From the buzz about Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar trailer to be attached with Pathaan to Shiv Thakare and other housemates reviewing Priyanka Choudhary's game on Bigg Boss 16 and more. As the showbiz industry has a lot of exciting gossips, check out all the updates here.
Jan 17, 2023 10:20 AM
Priyanka Choudhary Charges A Hefty Amount Post BB16 Extension
Jan 17, 2023 9:32 AM
Bigg Boss 16: Housemates Reviews Priyanka Choudhary's Game
Jan 17, 2023 9:06 AM
Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Trailer To Release With Pathaan
