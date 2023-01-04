Exclusive Interview: Yo Yo Honey Singh Says India’s Every Girl Should Learn THIS From Urfi Javed

He further elaborated and said, “Do whatever that comes in your heart without any hesitation, without being scared of anyone irrespectively of where you come from and which religion, caste or home you belong to. Apni family main kuch bora na aaye woh sab na kijiye lekin jo mann main aaye wo kijiye dil thok ke bina dare kisise.”

On being quizzed about featuring Urfi in his song, Honey said that he would be more than happy to work with the social media sensation. He stated, “Haan definitely agar koi gaana badhiya sa bana jisme mujhe lage ki woh Poora accha nibha sakti hain Toh definitely why not? I’m wishing her all the luck and support.”

Meanwhile, Singh’s new song 'Gatividhi’ with Mouni Roy is doing really with the fans and the musician is very pleased with the positive reception that’s coming his way. He even had really sweet words for Mouni when he was asked about his experience of working with the actress. “It was a great experience. Bahut professional artist hai, she had even hurt her back and leg but in spite of that woh do din tak naachti rahi aur perform karti rahi aur iss gaane main unhone 40 chand laga diye hai.”