EXCLUSIVE! Sajjad Delafrooz On Working With Kartik Aaryan In Freddy: He's A Down-to-earth Person

Love or hate his character but you cannot debate that Sajjad Delafrooz stole the limelight in Freddy, which premiered on a leading OTT platform last month. The talented actor wooed the audience with his power-packed performance as Rustom Irani in the psychological thriller, which was directed by Shashanka Ghosh.

After creating ripples with his appearance on the silver screen as Abu Usman in Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Tiger Zinda Hai, Sajjad Delafrooz has now hogged all the spotlight with Freddy. It has been over a month since the film starring Kartik Aaryan and Alaya F premiered on Disney+Hostar but the actor is still receiving compliments from fans, who are watching it.

Sajjad Delafrooz might have started his acting career a decade back but it took him a few years to cement his place in the Hindi film industry and since then, it's never looking back for him. He is the same person, who didn't know Hindi but managed to learn the language and impress the audience with his negative roles.

Sajjad, in an exclusive interview with Filmibeat, spoke about working with Kartik Aaryan, his film Freddy and a lot more. Grab a bowl of popcorn and read on to know what he said. We bet you will have a blast reading his interesting words.

SAJJAD DELAFROOZ ON WORKING WITH KARTIK AARYAN, ALAYA F IN FREDDY

When asked to share his thoughts about working with the two actors in Freddy, Sajjad shared the sweetest reply. He quipped, "I had a lovely experience working with Kartik Aaryan and Alaya F. Kartik is a down-to-earth person and Alaya is a sweetheart. She is a professional to work with him."

SAJJAD ON PREP FOR FREDDY

The actor decided to go with the director's words and showcase his talent. "I didn't need to take any prep for the role in Freddy. Shashanka Ghosh told me, 'I need to pretend I am beating Alaya and Kartik. You're angry man. Everyone needed to be scared of you'. And, I went with the flow."

Be it Baby, Tiger Zinda Hai or Special OPS, Sajjad has managed to play diversified characters. When asked what motivates him to take such roles, he said, "I guess hope for the future keeps me motivated. It is a challenging industry and acting as a profession is also complicated and challenging."

Talking about his selection process for a character, the TZH star quipped, "I look into the character once I get the offer. I look at the challenging aspect of the character, if I am able to take things to the next level. I don't want to do repetitive roles. The director's vision also matters a lot to me."

Stay tuned for the second part of Sajjad Delafrooz's fun-filled interview where he talked about his upcoming projects, Bigg Boss 16 and a lot more.