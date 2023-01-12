Fans Call Priyanka Chopra ‘Desi Cleopatra' As She Stuns In Golden Plunging Dress For London Event; SEE PICS
Priyanka Chopra is one diva we always watch for, whether it is her upcoming movie, her red carpet appearance, or just her interviews. The 40-year-old star, who mostly spends her time in Los Angeles with her family, was recently seen on a work trip in London. Her super stylish appearances have had people going crazy. And on Thursday night, the global starlet was spotted in the English city to promote a makeup brand.
The Baywatch actress wore a strapless shimmery golden dress that stuck to her well-toned figure, featuring a thigh-high slit. Needless to say, her millions of fans were awestruck by her look and took to social media to react to pictures and videos of Priyanka's latest look from the London event.
Check out the post here:-
A bunch of PeeCee's pics and videos were shared by the actress's fan page. Social media users rushed to compliment their favourite star. Check out the comments. One of Priyanka's fans wrote, "Pretty is a small word, compared with how gorgeous she is looking tonight." Another person commented, "How pretty she is." One fan praised Priyanka's curves and said, "Our desi Cleopatra," while another said, "Absolutely gorgeous and that pretty smile." "Omg beautiful her style her hair," one commented, while another fan said, "Absolutely stunning gorgeous sunshine Priyanka Chopra Jonas." "Bruhh she look incredibly incredibly gorgeous," added another fan. Meanwhile, several of her fans dropped red heart emojis and called her beautiful. Priyanka Chopra has been sharing her experiences from her trip to London on Instagram Stories, from fan encounters to her stylish outfits. She also shared a slew of pictures and videos on her Instagram Stories where she is seen meeting her fans, posing for selfies with them, and signing autographs. PRIYANKA CHOPRA'S OUTFIT As for her outfit, Priyanka accessorised her shimmery golden dress with huge, chunky earrings and matching stilettos. She also added a shimmery bracelet to her stunning outfit. The actress carried a white overcoat that she draped over her shoulders. She kept her coloured hair open and went for classic red lips for the added drama. PRIYANKA CHOPRA'S UPCOMING PROJECTS On the work front, Priyanka Chopra has some interesting Holywood projects in the pipeline. She will be seen in It's All Coming Back To Me and a web series Citadel. She will also be seen in a Bollywood film after a longtime with Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa alongside Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.
