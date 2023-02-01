From Joining Prince Narula In Nach Baliye To Becoming An Influencer On Josh, Ablu Rajesh Is Living His Dream

Josh, India's popular social media app, has been a leader in the short-video market. Besides demonstrating leadership in the market, Josh has always provided a big platform to its creators. Today, we're going to talk about Josh creator Ablu Rajesh Kumar who is finally living his dream after a lot of struggle.

A professional dancer and content creator, Abdu lives with his family and loves dancing, music, and acting. For the unversed, he was a part of the second season of India's Got Talent. He joined Prince Narula and Yuvika Choudhary in Nach Baliye and even earned the second position in the Punjabi TV talent show Hunar Punjab Da.

His whole life changed after he met with a train accident on May 1 and lost both his legs. He went through a rough phase post the accident and finally realised that he should follow his passion during the recovery phase.

Since Ablu always had a keen interest in dancing, he started learning the art form by watching dance shows and later joined a dance academy in his hometown, Amritsar. Initially, he struggled a lot in maintaining his balance as he used to suffer a lot of pain while wearing the artificial legs. However, he kept on working hard and dance has becoming his identity as well as a source of income.

Dance gave him a new life and identity. Thanks to the ongoing digital era, Josh gave him a platform and he started creating short video content and got a positive response from the viewers. Josh is his favorite short-video app because of its amazing filters and library.

Soon a Josh community manager connected with Ablu and guided him regarding content creation. With his hard work and dedication, he now owns a huge following of 24 million on the Josh app. Yes, you read that right!

Josh played a pivotal role in his journey and promoted his talent wholeheartedly. He is currently a paid Josh creator and is earning well by posting videos on the app and featuring his videos on their official Instagram handle.

When Ablu touched the 25 million mark, Josh app celebrated the occasion with his family by cutting Cake. He aims to cross the 30 million mark on the app soon.

Talking about his experience, Ablu stated, "Josh has always tried something out of the box as they promote every talent by bringing the content of creators on the feed. I feel very proud that I am a verified creator of the JOSH family."

