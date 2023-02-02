Here's Everything You Need To Know About Sara Ali Khan And Shubman Gill's Viral Picture From Ahmedabad Airport

While the picture has started circulating recently, it is actually an old one. A source close to the Bollywood actress has told a leading entertainment website that the actress is very much in Mumbai. "Contrary to the rumors, Sara did not go to Ahmedabad nor did she attend the match where Shubman Gill played."

Advertisement

For the unversed, Shubman Gill was in Ahmedabad playing T20 match against New Zealand where he scored the highest run for India.

A video too has surfaced on social media from the 3rd ODI India played against New Zealand on January 24, which shows his fans teasing and rooting for Shubman. In the video, the spectators can be heard, "Humari bhabhi kaisi ho, Sara bhabhi jaisi ho". The video also shows Virat Kohli making a goofy face and asking them to continue.

Last year, Shubman Gill appeared in a chat show, "Dil Diyan Gallan", hosted by Sonam Bajwa. He was asked about dating Sara, to which he replied, 'maybe'. She further insisted, "Sara ka sara sach bolo (tell the whole truth, to which he said, Sara da sara sach bol diya (I have told the truth). Maybe, maybe not."

Sara Ali Khan has been linked to Kartik Aaryan and the late Sushant Singh Rajput in the past. The actress was also rumored to be seeing Jahan Handa. The actress who started her career with Kedarnath has several projects lined up. She will be next seen in Laxman Utekar's as-yet-untitled, opposite Vicky Kaushal, and in Gaslight alongside Vikrant Massey. She will also essay the role of freedom fighter Usha Mehta in the upcoming biopic Ae Watan Mere Watan.