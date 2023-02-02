Home Remedies For Glowing And Flawless Skin By Josh Creator Swapna

In the current Era having natural, healthy and shiny skin is next to impossible. Immense pollution and change in the environment calls for a change in everyday routine to maintain and nourish all skin types.

At times, a quick home remedy is equivalent to saving thousands of cosmetic treatments. As even most of the big pharmaceutical companies say "The best remedies for skin improvement come from the households"...In this article find a quick and simple home remedy for glowing and healthy skin.

Here is creator Swapna who is known as the "Smart Telugu Housewife". She is a Homemaker & she is creating content related to Lifestyle Recipes, Kitchen Tips, Beauty Care, House Organization, Cleaning Hacks, Shopping & Many More.

Yes, self-pampering is necessary and the question is why not give oneself the self-love and attention.

Tip: 1

For Tan Removal and Glowing Skin

All you need is "Milk"

Apply 2 teaspoons of Milk (Without Boling ) on your face everyday and slightly massage your skin before washing your face. It helps to remove tan on your face and you feel refreshed. It southens the skin and enhances smooth and bright glow.

Choose creamless milk if you have oily skin

Tip: 2

Tip to Avoid Underarms sweat

All you need is "Rose water and Lemon Drops"

Are you bothered about underarm sweat? Excessive underarm sweating can be uncomfortable. Try this amazing tip at your home.

Prepare a mixture with some rosewater and 2,3 drops of lemon. Apply it on your underarms and wait 2 min, before dressing up. And voila! A simple trick that saves you from expensive cosmetics!

