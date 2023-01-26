Hours After Calling Bollywood ‘Crass & Crude' Kangana Ranaut Takes A U-Turn, Praises Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan

Shah Rukh Khan's comeback movie Pathaan has been making waves across the globe by breaking several records. The film, which was released on January 25, already broke pre-booking ticket sales records, while videos from theatres show fans standing in line to watch the actioner. And now, actress Kangana Ranaut, hours after slamming Bollywood for its fascination with box-office numbers, was seen celebrating the recent success of Pathaan.

Kangana Ranaut at the wrap-up party of her upcoming film Emergency, was seen speaking highly of Shah Rukh's Pathaan, which has seen soaring numbers at the box office. She said, standing alongside Emergency co-stars Anupam Kher and Satish Kaushik, that films like Pathaan should always work. Deepika Padukone and John Abraham also play lead roles in Pathaan.