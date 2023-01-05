Amid Money Laundering Case, Jacqueline Fernandez Offers Prayers At Vaishno Devi Shrine

Actress Jacqueline Fernandez, who has been accused in an extortion case involving a conman named Sukesh Chandrashekhar, with the alleged connection to extortion amounting to 215 crore rupees. During her previous court hearing, Jacqueline's lawyer informed the court that her mother had a stroke in December 2021 and has been very sick. Although the court rejected Jacqueline's plea, it stated that the current hearing was important.

Amid the ongoing charges that the actress faces, Jacqueline began her New Year by paying her obeisance at Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine, located in Katra, Jammu and Kashmir, on January 4. It was reported that the actress reached the place on Wednesday morning early and walked to the Bhawan to offer her prayers at the shrine.