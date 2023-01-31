Janhvi Kapoor BLUSHES As Paps Spot Her With Rumoured BF Shikhar Pahariya; Netizens Ask ‘Then Who Is Orry'

It seems like Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya are headed towards making their relationship public. Despite rumours of dating, they are yet to confirm it officially. They were seen on a vacation in the Maldives together last year. On Monday night, the couple was spotted leaving Karan Johar's house together in a car. The paparazzi captured Janhvi blushing and smiling while talking with Shikhar after attending a party at Karan's. The video was shared online and has attracted reactions from netizens. Watch the video here.

A video shared by a paparazzo account showed Janhvi wearing a brown minidress and pairing it with a beige coat. The actress kept her hair open in waves and also carried a black sling bag with her. To complete her chick look, Janhvi wore big hoop earrings and went for minimal makeup and nude lip gloss. Shikhar, on the other hand, wore a light-colored full-sleeve sweater and blue jeans.

The two were having some conversation in the car when the paparazzi clicked them. In the video, we can also see Shikhar asking them not to block their car, while Janhvi was seen smiling and blushing while talking with him. She waved at the shutterbugs with her beautiful smile.

Meanwhile, the video that surfaced online has got netizens wondering if they are a real couple, while others question who Orhan Awatramani, aka Orry, is, the guy who is often spotted with her. One person said, "Viral has publicly declared Janhvi's boyfriend who is, even though Janhvi has never told anything," while another commented, "They look so beautiful." One said, "Timepass boyfriend", while another wrote, "Kitno ko date karegi." "Ye boyfrd nai he koi dusara he," worte, another. "Janhvi is Blushing," said one, while another added, "Then who is Orry."

For the unversed, Shikhar Pahariya is the grandson of the former Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Sushilkumar Shinde. While speaking about Janhvi Kapoor on the professional front, she will next be seen in Bawaal alongside Varun Dhawan, which will release on April 7, 2023. She also has Mr and Mrs Mahi with Rajkummar Rao.