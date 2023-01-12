Josh Creator And Mrs. India International, Rakhi Sonar’s Story Is Nothing Less Than A Motivational Movie

Hailing from Thane, Rakhi sonar showed the world the extraordinary ability of a woman being the best in both worlds. Completing her MSc in Organic Chemistry, Rakhi was an assistant scientist for 15 years in pharmaceutical space. Little did she know she would be gracing the prestigious crown of Mrs India International, 2018. Well this journey wasn't easy, it came with a lot of hardship as she had to embrace her motherhood with her first child but Rakhi nailed like a Queen!

Are you someone looking to train for Mrs India International Pageant? Well here are some of the areas she had to really work on:

1. Becoming fit and Losing some weight: Well she firmly believes in embracing all body types but when it comes to good health she promotes keeping your body active and fit

2. Walking on heels: One of her struggles for sure

3. Catwalk: The art of Catwalk comes with a lot of practice

4. Way to speak: A very important segment of a pageant is being able to be confident in most challenging situations and not shedding a smile on your face. Rakhi suggests practicing in front of the mirror helps

She says she had to work on so many things at the same time. But she decided she will do it and try her best. She says, "Learning new things will never my values but only makes me better as a person."

Rakhi is currently a vlogger, what she loves about it is that she can showcase her idea and talent to the world. She says it isn't easy when you work very hard on a project and sometimes not all works. Consistency is the key.

Little did she know that her life would change, she says, "On 10 July, 2022 I got a call regarding joining josh and I am so happy that I joined josh because it's one of the best things that happened. What's amazing about working with Josh is that you can work with the team in your Mother tongue Languages, so very easy to work. It's a wonderful Experience with a Live post on Josh. You can easily interact with your audience or followers, very wholesome experience because they ask you questions and you can give an easy answer in a live post. My Future plans are I want to become a top Creator in Josh and I'm really working hard for this."