Josh Hosts Fun Filled On Ground Event to Celebrate Pongal with Popular Guests And Its Creators

There's never a dull day when it comes to being a part of Josh Community. Josh India's leading short video platform, having millions of users has one of the best Creator experiences! Pongal (பொங்கல்) is a multi-day Hindu harvest festival celebrated by Tamilians across the country and World. One of the most auspicious ways to start the New Year! This prosperous festival begins with people cleaning their houses and decorating homes with beautiful kolam designs. The freshly harvested rice is boiled in clay pots along with milk and jaggery till it boils and overflows/spills, which captures the essence of the word "Pongal"

Embarking on the essence of New Year and Pongal (celebrated on January 15), on January 12, 2023, Josh took this opportunity to celebrate the festivity of Pongal with its creators at its best form. Not only was the entire vibe of the on ground event brilliant, it brought in a homely atmosphere to everyone who joined to celebrate.

Over 60+ creators came together to celebrate and enjoy the festivity. The event was hosted by VR Balaji followed by lighting performances by popular artists and creators. Popular guests of honor who graced the event include Singer Velmurrugan, KPY Kothandam, Polimer Ranjith.

The sweets that pongal brings in was equalized by the symphony created by popular playback singer velmurugan. Electrifying dance performance by Eddie and team. Followed by Mime and comedy performance by KPY Kothamda.