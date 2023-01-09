Josh Joins Hands With Calcutta Cacophony For The Soul Local 2022; Check Details Here

Josh joined hands with Calcutta Cacophony for The Soul Local, 2022. As a part of the promotional deal, Josh came onboard as the Exclusive Online Partner. Many creators, influencers, and KOLs, including Arko Mukherjee, Underground Authority, and Indian Ocean, attended the music festival.

On the app, an online campaign was also introduced, named #TSLonJosh, to promote The Soul Local, 2022. It started on December 16 and ended on December 26. As a part of the campaign, over 500 videos were created by users which got over 35.4 million views and 2.7 million hearts.

Advertisement