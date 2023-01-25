Josh To Launch Biggest Talent Hunt In Bhojpuri #HunarBaaz In Search Of The Next Digital Superstar

Bhojpuri creators as of today have no other platform giving them exclusive recognition. Being one of the biggest consumer markets in the short video space, Bhojpuri creators have always faced deficit music collections on other platforms, fewer designated changes, and very few opportunities to shine outside.

The platform provided by Josh aims at not only providing equal opportunity to all but also reviving the platform for a more conductive and creative space exclusively for Josh Bhojpuri creators.

Ample creators in the Bhojpuri community, who write and sing songs, present beautiful poetry and comedy dialogues, are not getting the recognition they deserve due to the lack of good resources. For such talented creators, josh presents #HunarBaaz where creators of all genres are welcome to flaunt their forte.

Over 4000 contents are expected to flow in via #HunarBaaz, some of the popular artists like Prashant Singh, Mr. Shatrughan, Piyush Verma, Arundev Yadav, Atul Thakur, Apurv Pratap have shown their support.

As a part of the Talent Hunt, an exclusive playlist will be curated for the Bhojpuri creators.

Well, there's more! Weekly 10 winners will be announced on the basis of the number of videos posted for the campaign, video quality, and performance. The top 3 creators stand a chance to win Josh special kit.

Josh is going above and beyond for this campaign as it is a step towards making creators' voices reach millions of fans. So take it as an opportunity to connect with people.