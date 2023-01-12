Karan Johar Reveals Advice He Received From Dad Yash Johar Days After His Death: ‘I Was Totally Spoilt..'

Filmmaker Karan Johar, who is one of Bollywood's biggest film producers, is often seen remembering his late father Yash Johar fondly. Yash Johar was the founder of Dharma Productions and was counted amongst the leading filmmakers of his time. KJo frequently shares memories of his father on his social media handles and even in interviews. Karn recently opened up about an incident when a family friend brought him a letter penned by his late father, four days after his death.

Recalling that the six-page-long letter from his dad was a business letter and that he considers it his "bible." The letter, he revealed, consisted of detailed information about mutual funds, investments, bank accounts, and even whom to trust. Karan Johar further shared that the family friend told him his father left a letter because he knew Karan was clueless about life. He added that he was worried and scared and that Yash wouldn't have had the conversation while he was alive "as it was too emotional at that time."

Talking more about the letter, Karan Johar said in an interview with Masters' Union's Business of Bollywood: "The fourth day after my father passed away, we had a prayer meeting and I came back to the office sitting all alone thinking how am I gonna take this company? I don't even know where my money is?"

He then added, "I don't because my dad did everything for my mom and me. I was totally spoilt, one day I came back from an IIFA award and my father wanted me to sign cheques and I wrote lots of love because I was used to signing autographs, I was that disconnected from finance."

Remembering how the friend gave him the letter, Karan said, "He came with a letter that my father had left behind for me. It was a business letter, it wasn't an emotional letter. That letter actually said where the funds were in terms of your mutual funds, your investments. He even said these are people you trust these are people you don't trust. This is how you should take the business forward. It became kind of my Bible. So I took that Bible like five to six pages of detailed things about bank accounts and bank where money is, where property investments are."

Speaking of Yash Johar, the renowned filmmaker died of cancer in June 2004 and has several hit films to his credit, including, Dostana, Duniya, Agneepath, Gumrah, Duplicate, Agneepath, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Kal Ho Naa Ho, and others.

Karan, after his father's demise, took over Dharma Productions and since then has been producing some good films under the banner. His most recent film, Brahamstra, was a huge success, and he will return to directing after a seven-year break with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in lead roles and will hit theatres on April 28.