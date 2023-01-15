Kartik Aaryan Halts Shehzada Promotions To Spend A Special Day With Mother On Her 60th Birthday

Actor Kartik Aaryan is unstoppable after the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Freddy. He has interesting projects lined up for release, one of which is Shehzada. The trailer for Shehzada was unveiled days before and has already created massive hype. Since the trailer has been launched, Kartik Aaryan is neck-deep busy with the promotions of the film. But he makes sure that he spends time with his family.

However, the actor has managed to take out some time from his busy schedule to spend some quality time with his mother. Kartik is a big momma's boy, and we all know the fact. So today, on the occasion of his mother Mala Tiwari's 60th birthday, Kartik has taken a short break from the promotions of Shehzada and is believed to have planned something for her all by himself.

As per a close source, Kartik has reached Mumbai and is on his way to the Siddhivinayak temple, after which a huge party will be followed. The source said, "Kartik flew back in from his out-station promotions today morning for his mother's 60th birthday and immediately went to Siddhivinayak temple right from the airport with her, as part of his plan for the day."

The source further revealed, "Kartik has also planned a huge birthday party tonight for aunty, at a posh restaurant in Juhu, for which he has invited many of his mother's friends and relatives, not just from Mumbai but from Gwalior too, as it is expected to be a grand bash. Until the party, he is looking forward to spending some quality time with her, at home."

As for Shehzada, the film is a remake of Allu Arjun's 2020 superhit Telugu movie Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Backed by comedy, drama, and romance, Shezada also offers top-notch action. Apart from Kartik, the film also stars Kriti Sanon, Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, Sachin Khedekar, and Ronit Roy in key roles.

Banrolled by Allu Arjun's father, producer Allu Arvind, Shehzada is set to release on February 10, 2023.

Besides Shehzada, Kartik Aaryan also has Satyaprem Ki Katha, Aashiqui 3, and Kabir Khan's untitled next. He also has Hansal Mehta's Captain India.