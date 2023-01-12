Shehzada Trailer: RRR Reference To Nepotism Dig, Kartik Aaryan Packs A Solid Punch & Fans Loving It

Basking in the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Freddy, actor Kartik Aaryan is all set to entertain fans with his next release - Shehzada. The official Hindi remake of Allu Arjun's Telugu hit Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, the action drama features Kriti Sanon as the leading lady and is among the most-awaited films of 2023.

After a long wait, the makers finally unveiled its trailer today (January 12). Taking to social media, Kartik shared it with his fans and wrote, "#Shehzada Aa Raha Hai (king emoji) 10th Feb Only In Theatres (fire emoji)"

In the trailer, Kartik is seen pulling off all the massy action sequences and fans are already loving his one-liners. The movie's plot, as summarised in the trailer, involves Kartik's character discovering that he is the real son of a multimillionaire (Ronit Roy), and not of a working-class man (Paresh Rawal). After discovering this, he starts his quest to take back whatever belongs to him, including his family.

Kriti is playing Kartik's love interest while Sunny Hinduja is the main antagonist. Reference to SS Rajamouli's RRR and Kartik taking a dig at nepotism are among the major highlights of the trailer.

Overall, the trailer is getting a positive response from moviegoers who are looking forward to watch this massy affair on the silver screen.

Reacting to it, a Twitter user wrote, "never thought I'd say this but I liked #ShehzadaTrailer and looking forward to the film. plus Sunny Hinduja as villain is👌"

Another social media user tweeted, "Power Packed visuals, Kartik in Action Mode. Full-on Masala Entertainer"

A third comment read, "No one can match the Swag of Allu Arjun though Kartik is looking amazing, maza ayega."

