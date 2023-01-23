KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty To Celebrate Their Wedding With Grand Reception In Mumbai; Deets Inside

Bollywood's first big, fat wedding is taking place today. Actress Athiya Shetty is all set to get hitched to her longtime cricketer boyfriend KL Rahul on January 23 in Khandala at Suniel Shetty's lavish villa. The couple will enter the nuptials in just a few minutes and are said to pose for the media stationed outside their wedding venue. As fans eagerly wait to see a glimpse of the bride and groom, we have a few details about their reception.

KL RAHUL AND ATHIYA SHETTY GRAND RECEPTION

According to reports, Atiya and KL Rahul will throw a grand reception for their friends from the film and cricket fraternities. After tying the knot today, the star couple will host the reception sometime later in Mumbai. Reportedly, the reception will be a star-studded affair, and almost 3000 guests are invited, which also includes politicians and some top businessmen. It is also reported that KL Rahul's family will also host a party for their friends and relatives in Bengaluru.

The date and time of the reception have not been revealed yet, while the guest list has also been kept under wraps, creating more curiosity around the wedding. Meanwhile, the couple has imposed a no-phone policy inside the wedding venue. A haldi and mehndi ceremony was held on January 22, while the wedding will take place among close friends and family.

ATHIYA-KL RAHUL'S WEDDING GUEST LIST

As per reports, the star couple's intimate wedding will be attended by only 100 guests, including Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Jackie Shroff, MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, and Anushka Sharma, as well as Akshay Kumar and other close friends of Suniel Shetty. Actor Tiger Shroff's sister, Krishna Shroff, and celebrity photographer Rohan Shreshta were also photographed at the wedding venue.

Keeping traditions in mind, the guests will be served an elaborate south Indian spread on banana leaves while, following the wedding rituals, Rahul and Athiya will pose for the paparazzi.