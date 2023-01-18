KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty Wedding: Venue To Guest List; Everything To Know About Suniel Shetty’s Daughter’s D-Day
The new year has begun with exciting news for the Bollywood industry as the tinselvile is set to witness the first wedding of the year. We are talking about Athiya Shetty's wedding with ace Indian cricketer KL Rahul. To note, the couple has been dating each other for a while and they have been painting the town with their mushy posts on Instagram. Needless to say, KL Rahul and Athiya's adorable chemistry often make us go aww. And now that this cute couple is set to tie the knot, here's everything you want to know about KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty's wedding.
KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty’s Wedding Date
According to media reports, KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty's wedding festivities will take place this weekend between January 21 to January 23. The couple will reportedly be tying the knot as per South Indian rituals.
KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty’s Wedding Venue
KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty will take their nuptial vows at Suniel Shetty's farmhouse in Khandala. It will be a traditional wedding and the preparations are going in full swing for the same.
KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty’s Sangeet Ceremony
Reportedly, KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty's pre-wedding festivities will begin on January 21. In fact, the couple's sangeet ceremony is expected to be a night to remember wherein in bride's family - Suniel Shetty, Mana Shetty and Ahan Shetty will be giving a special performance. Reportedly, Athiya's best friend Akansha Ranjan will also be setting the dance floor on fire.
KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty’s Wedding Guest List
Several speculations are being made about who will be attending KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty's wedding. According to media reports, celebs like Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, Viraat Kohli and MS Dhoni have been invited to the big fat wedding.
KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty’s Wedding Preparation
Although an official announcement about KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty's wedding, the groom's residence has been decorated for the festivities. KL Rahul's apartment building was seen decked up with lights.
