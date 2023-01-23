Suniel Shetty Spill Beans About KL Rahul & Athiya Shetty's Wedding Reception; Reveals When It Will Take Place

The new year has begun with a lot of excitement and tinselvile witnessed its first wedding. We are talking about Suniel Shetty's daughter Athiya Shetty who got married to her longtime boyfriend KL Rahul. The wedding took place today in Khandala and it was a traditional ceremony. To note, Athiya and KL Rahul tied the knot as per South Indian traditions. And while the best wishes have been in order for the newlyweds, there have been speculations about their wedding reception. According to media reports, Athiya and KL Rahul will be holding a grand reception in Mumbai.

And now, Suniel Shetty has finally spilled the beans about the wedding reception. While interacting with the paparazzi post KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty's wedding, when the actor was quizzed about the couple's reception, he revealed that it is likely to take place after the Indian Premiere League 2023. For the uninitiated, IPL 2023 will be taking place in March. Looks like we can expect Athiya and KL Rahul's wedding reception sometime in April 2023. The media reports suggested that the couple's wedding reception will be a grand affair with around 3000 guests. It is also reported that it will be a star studded event with who's who of entertainment, sports, business and political fields marking a presence.

Meanwhile, Suniel Shetty and his family is over the moon with the addition of a new member to the family. In fact, when Ahan was quizzed about KL Rahul and their bond while talking to the shutterbugs, he responded stating, "Rahul has always been like a brother to me and I am so glad that he is a part of the family now".

Earlier celebs like Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Esha Deol etc had sent best wishes to KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty on their big day. Taking to the micro-blogging site Twitter, Ajay Devgn wrote, "Congratulations to my dear friends @SunielVShetty & #ManaShetty for their daughter @theathiyashetty's marriage to @klrahul. Here's wishing the young couple a blissful married life. And, Anna, here's a special shout-out to you on this auspicious occasion".