Suniel Shetty Greets Paps With Folded Hands Ahead Of KL Rahul-Athiya Wedding: Kal Lekar Aata Hu Bachchon Ko
As the new year has begun, the entertainment industry is set to witness the first wedding of the year. We are talking about Athiya Shetty's wedding ace cricketer KL Rahul. The couple has been dating each other for while and will be taking the plunge this week. Interestingly, KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty's wedding festivities will reportedly begin today with haldi and mehendi rituals, it is reported that Suniel Shetty's Khandala residence has been decorated for the celebrations. And now, as per the recent buzz, Suniel Shetty was clicked in Khandala ahead of the wedding festivities.
The proud daddy was seen wearing a royal blue cloured kurta with white trousers and he was exuding charm in his Indo-western outfit. Suniel was seen greeting the paps with folded hands and assured that KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty will be posing tomorrow. While expressing gratitude towards the paps for the best wishes for KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty's wedding, Suniel stated, "I am very grateful for all the love. I will get the kids tomorrow to meet all. Thank you everyone". Meanwhile, it is reported that KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty will be having an intimate traditional wedding as per South Indian rituals.
Check out Suniel Shetty's video:
It is also reported that Kl Rahul and Athiya Shetty will be following a no mobile phone policy and have requested the guests not to post any photos or videos from the festivities on social media. According to media reports, celebs like Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, Viraat Kohli and MS Dhoni have been invited to the big fat wedding. Besides, Suniel Shetty, Mana Shetty and Ahan Shetty will be reportedly giving a special performance.
The traditional wedding will be followed by a grand reception in Mumbai which will be attended by who's who of entertainment, sports, business and political fields and will reportedly have more than 3000 guests.
