Kriti Sanon Promises To WATCH Shehzada With Fan On Valentine's Day, Kartik Aaryan's REACTION Is Unmissable
Movie buffs have been eagerly waiting for Shehzada ever since the trailer of the film was released. The action drama stars Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon, who are reuniting once again after Luka Chuppi. While their earlier collaboration worked wonders at the box office, all eyes are on Shehzada. Bollywood's Rashmi and Guddu (their character names in Luka Chuppi) are back together to set the silver screens on fire with a new project and even fans are waiting to see their magic.
SHEHZADA RELEASE DATE
Shehzada, which also stars Paresh Rawal, will hit the silver screens on February 14, 2023. The film was earlier slated to arrive in the cinema halls on February 10, however, the makers postponed the release date by a week.
KRITI SANON'S UPCOMING FILMS
Kriti is on a roll these days as she has several exciting projects in her kitty. From Ganapath to The Crew, the Bollywood diva has interesting line-up of movies in 2023. The Bhediya star also has Adipurush, an untitled project with Shahid Kapoor in pipeline.
Talking about Kartik Aaryan, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 star has Satyaprem Ki Katha, Aashiqui 3 and another yet-to-be-titled film in his kitty.
Are you excited for Shehzada? Drop a tweet @Filmibeat and share your thoughts with us.
