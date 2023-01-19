KRK Claims A Big Producer Of Having ‘Multiple Affairs', Leaves Netizens Wondering; Ask ‘Naam Toh Reveal Karo'
Self-proclaimed film critic Kamaal R Khan is known for making scandalous statements through his tweets. While his tweets are intended to expose the Bollywood mafia, most of what he writes is just "bakwas." However, no one can deny that he has a good number of followers who also get entertained by his blabbering. He tries to bring on new gossip every time on the table.
In his latest tweet, KRK made some serious claims about a big producer being involved in multiple affairs and that his wife has left his house and is staying in a hotel. KRK's claims about Bollywood stars' romances are nothing new. He has earlier remarked about alleged affairs going on between popular stars such as Hrithik Roshan, Kangana Ranaut, Aamir Khan, and Fatima Sana Shaikh.
The former actor, however, never feared the consequences of what he wrote and said, despite being named in multiple legal complaints. Without mentioning any names, KRK wrote in his tweet wrote, "Breaking:- One big producer's wife has left his house and staying in a hotel. She is angry because of multiple affairs of producer husband and asking for divorce. I am loving it."
Check out KRK's tweet here:-
The tweet has left netizens baffled and guessing who that "big producer" could be. Many took to the comment section and guessed it might be T-Series owner Bhushan Kumar, while several of them asked him why he wasn't taking the name.
Check out some comments. One Twitter user wrote, "And this SHE has deleted all her pics with her HIM of past 2 years! Is it just a start," while another one said, "Bhushan Kumar???," one questioned. One user commented, "It must Bhushan Kumar I guess but I you have guts and reveal the name also why to share half news." "Mayapuri reporter..," joked one user, another one said, "Are we playing a guessing game? Give us the first initials of the producer."
Some users asked him if he was scared of taking the producer's name? "What else do they expect from a producer," one comment read, "Why don't u reveal his name? R u scared of him?" another one wrote.
Meanwhile, KRK is constantly trying to turn SRK's Pathaan into a disaster by claiming that there is nothing new shown in the film that we haven't seen before. On the other hand, he has also claimed that John Abraham, who plays the main antagonist in Pathaan, is upset with the makers because of the final cut of the trailer.
