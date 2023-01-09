Happy To Watch You In Bhojpuri...: KRK Trolls Rashmika Mandanna & Rumoured BF Vijay Deverakonda, Fans Hit Back

Rashmika Mandanna has been hogging all the limelight ever since the trailer of her upcoming film Varisu was released. While the movie buffs are quite excited to see their favourite actress in a different role, the Tollywood diva trended on Twitter for a different reason. Her fans came to her defence after KRK took a dig at the Pushpa star and her rumoured boyfriend Vijay Deverakonda on social media.

KRK TROLLS RASHMIKA MANDANNA, FANS SLAM HIM

On Monday (January 9), the self-proclaimed critic shared a post on his official Twitter handle where he mentioned Rashmika Mandanna. He took a jibe at the box office failure of Vijay Deverakonda's film Liger, stating that the Hindi aduience will also neglect her much-awaited flicks in the near future.

KRK posted a demeaning tweet and said that he would be happy to see Rashmika in Bhojpuri films.

"Madam @iamRashmika Ji hope you know, what we Hindi audiences did with your boyfriend Anakonda film #Liger and throw him out of Bollywood. Exactly same, we are going to do with you. But we will be happy to watch you in Bhojpuri films," KRK wrote on the micro-blogging site.

Fans expressed their displeasure over KRK's tweet and slammed him for trolling the Dear Comrade stars on Twitter. They reminded him about the failure of his film Deshdrohi and said that one should not become overconfident.

"Exactly the same they did with you. Even they've thrown you out of country," one user wrote. Majority of the tweets were in support of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda.

VIJAY DEVERAKONDA, RASHMIKA MANDANNA DATING EACH OTHER? WHAT WE KNOW

While the two Tollywood celebs have refrained from addressing the rumours about their relationship, gossip mills suggest that they are in love. Their pictures from New Year celebrations made the fans wonder if the duo ringed in 2023 together in Maldives.

We believe the fans need to wait for an official confirmation from the couple before jumping to any conclusions and believing the conjecture about Vijay and Rashmika's relationship.

RASHMIKA MANDANNA UPCOMING FILMS

On the professional front, the Goodbye actress is waiting for the release of Varisu, which also stars Vijay Thalapathy. The action drama will hit the silver screens on January 11, 2023.

After Varisu, Rashmika will be next seen in Mission Majnu, which is slated to premiere on a leading OTT platform this month. She has been paired opposite Sidharth Malhotra in the spy thriller that will be available for streaming on Netlix.

The actress also has Ranbir Kapoor's Animal and Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rule in her kitty.

