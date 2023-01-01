Kuch Kuch Hota Hai Actress Sana Saeed LOCKS LIPS With Fiancé Csaba Wagner As They Engaged - WATCH
Remember young Anjali from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai? It's time to send congratulatory messages to Sana Saeed as she has got engaged on New Year 2023 eve. The Bollywood actress had exchanged rings with her boyfriend Csaba Wagner after the latter surprised her and proposed her ahead of New Year. We cannot help but gush over Sana Saeed's cute video from her engagement day that she posted on social media.
SANA SAEED ENGAGED, SHARES VIDEO WITH BOYFRIEND
On the occasion of New Year 2023, Sana Saeed blessed our Instagram video with an adorable where her beau Csaba Wagner can be seen proposing her by going down on his knees. Guess what? The former Khatron Ke Khiladi contestant showered him with love and kisses when he proposed her, leaving her surprised.
It was indeed a heartwarming moment as the two lovebirds expressed their love by giving each other a warm hug. Sana and Csaba beamed with joy as they got engaged on New Year's Eve. They shared their happy pictures with their loved ones on social media, leaving the internet awestruck.
We extend our heartiest congratulations to Sana Saeed and Csaba Wagner.
Stay tuned for more updates!
