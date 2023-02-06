Lata Mangeshkar Death Anniversary: Remembering When The Nightingale Of India Posed For Her First Pamphlet
Lata Mangeshkar, a legend, who mesmerized generations of music lovers with her melodious voice, passed away on February 6, 2022. Known as the Nightingale Of India, her death marked the end of an era in the world of music. She lived a glorious life and her legacy will continue for years and years on.
Also known as the 'Voice of Millennium', the legendary singer gave her first classical singing performance with her father on September 9, 1938, in Solapur. And today as we remember Lata ji on her first death anniversary, let's take a look back at the time when she posed for her first pamphlet. Raw and beautiful, the picture shows Lata ji in two ponytails. The picture was clicked to promote her then show in Solapur. The singer herself had shared the picture on social media.
Lata Mangeshkar captioned the picture, "Aaj hamare parichit Upendra Chinchore ji ka phone aaya,unhone mujhe bataaya ki aapne apna pehla classical performance ,pitaji ke saath 9th Sep 1938 ko Solapur mein diya tha. Ye photo us waqt show publicity ke liye kheechwaayi thi.Yaqeen nahi hota ki gaate hue 83 saal hogaye".
Check out the post here...
Lata Mangeshkar, who contributed over 30,000 songs in several languages had a glorious singing career span of over seven decades. She was known for her humble and down-to-earth attitude and her death came as a heavy loss to the nation.
The 'Queen of melody' reigned in the cinema industry and was conferred India's highest civilian award, the Bharat Ratna in 2001. She was also conferred with Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Dadasaheb Phalke Award. From bhajans to patriotic songs and romantic songs, the legend who could do it all breathed her last at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital at 92. The music icon was born on September 28, 1929.
- Year Ender: Lata Mangeshkar To Tunisha Sharma, Celebs Who Passed Away In 2022
- Kangana Ranaut Explains Why She ‘Denied Insane Amount Of Money' To DANCE At Weddings & Private Parties
- Year Ender 2022: Pratap Pothen To Salim Ghouse; 7 Celebrity Deaths That Shook Tamil Film Industry
- Lata Mangeshkar's Birth Anniversary: Let's Revisit Some Of Her Evergreen Songs Which Are Melody To Ears
- On Lata Mangeshkar’s Birth Anniversary, A Chowk In Ayodhya To Be Named After Her
- Here's How Lata Mangeshkar Introduced The Musical Duo Laxmikant-Pyarelal To The Music Industry
- Asha Bhosle Shares Few Loving Memories Of Her Beloved Sister Lata Mangeshkar On Naam Reh Jaayega
- Arijit Singh To Give Tribute To Legendary Singer Lata Mangeshkar In The Latest Episode
- Lata Mangeshkar Had Interest In Photography! Watch Sonu Nigam Share About Lata Ji's Love For Capturing Pics
- Lataji Was The First Indian Singer To Perform At The Royal Albert Hall: Sonu Nigam
- Sonu Nigam Shares Interesting Story About Lata Mangeshkar And Her Fear Of Performing On Stage
- Madhubalaji Was The 1st Actress To Make Contracts That Only Lata Mangeshkar Will Sing Her Songs: Alka Yagnik