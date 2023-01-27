Masaba Gupta to Shweta Tiwari: Actress Who Tied The Knot More Than Once
Marriage is considered to be an important milestone in Indian society. While everyone wants it to be a lifelong commitment, there are times when marriages don't work. There can be several reasons for the same and it is better to call off a marriage than to drag it unwillingly. But divorce isn't the end of life. It does take a lot of courage to let go of a relationship and love someone else. The industry has several actors who have found love post divorce and tied the knot once again. Interestingly, several actresses from the showbiz world have also set up an example of not giving up on life post divorce and giving love another chance. Here are some of the actresses who tied the knot more than once.
Masaba Gupta
Ace designer turned actress made the headlines this morning after she tied the knot with beau Satyadeep Misra in an intimate court marriage. For the uninitiated, Masaba was earlier married to renowned Indian film producer Madhu Mantena and they had parted ways in 2019.
Neelam Kothari
Popular actress Neelam Kothari was earlier married to Rishi Sethia. The couple tied the knot in 2000, however, the wedding was short lived. She later found love in Sameer Soni and the couple tied the knot in 2011. They also adopted a daughter named Ahana.
Neliima Azeem
Shahid Kapoor's mother Neliima Azeem had tied the knot with Pankaj Kapur at the age of 16 in 1975. While the couple parted ways in 1984, she married Rajesh Khatter in 1990. Neliima and Rajesh called off the wedding in 2001 following which she married Ustad Raza Ali Khan. However, their wedding didn't last long and they parted ways in 2009
Dipika Kakar
Dipika Kakar, who became a household name with her stint on Sasural Simar Ka, was earlier married to Raunak Samson. They had tied the knot in 2011 and got separated in 2015. Later, Dipika found love in Shoaib Ibrahim while shooting for Sasural Simar Ka. They tied the knot in February 2018 and are now expecting their first child.
Chahatt Khanna
Chahatt Khanna married Bharat Narsinghani in 2006. However, Chahatt called off the wedding alleging physical abuse. She later tied the knot with Farhan Mirza in 2013. She filed for divorce in 2018 citing mental and sexual harassment.
Shweta Tiwari
Shweta Tiwari married Raja Chaudhary in 1998 and had a daughter named Palak. The actress got divorced in 2007 after Shweta complained of a troubled marriage and violence. Later Shweta got hitched to Abhinav Kohli in 2013 but the wedding didn't last long either. She filed a complaint of domestic violence against Abhinav in 2019 and has been living separately ever since.
