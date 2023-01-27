Masaba Gupta Wedding: Who Is Satyadeep Misra? All About The Actor Who’s Now Married To Neena Gupta’s Daughter
Fashion designer and actress Masaba Gupta has announced her marriage to actor Satyadeep Misra. The Masaba Masaba star has been in a steady relationship with him. The couple, who also featured together in the popular Netflix series, shared the news and some pictures from their wedding on social media.
Taking to Instagram, Masaba wrote, "Married my ocean of calm, this morning. Here's to many many lifetimes of love, peace, stability & most importantly laughter. And thanks for letting me pick the caption - this is gonna be great!"
Check out her post here:
While Masaba Gupta was earlied married to producer Madhu Mantena, did you know Aditi Rao Hydari was Satyadeep Misra's first wife? Here's everything you need to know about the actot who is Neena Gupta's son-in-law now.
Who Is Masaba Gupta’s Husband Satyadeep Misra?
Satyadeep Misra, also known as Satyadeep Mishra, is an actor who has featured in various Bollywood films and web shows. He was dating Masaba Gupta for the past few years and they've finally got married now.
Satyadeep Misra’s Acting Debut
Before becoming an actor, Satyadeep worked as a corporate lawyer in New Delhi and later shifted to Mumbai in 2010. He made his acting debut with Rani Mukerji and Vidya Balan's 2011 hit No One Killed Jessica and has been playing pivotal roles in various films since then.
Satyadeep Misra Was Married To Aditi Rao Hydari
For the unversed, Satyadeep Misra got married to well-known actress Aditi Rao Hydari in 2009 even before they made a name for themselves in the film industry. Reportedly, they studied in the same school and met each other when Aditi was just 17. After falling in love, they decided to get married.
Satyadeep Misra & Aditi Rao Hydari’s Divorce
However, in 2013, Aditi Rao Hydari officially confirmed that she and Satyadeep are divorced now. She also revealed that they are still friends. Talking to TOI, she said, 'It broke my heart when we separated, but only the name of the relationship collapsed as we are friends and are still close. For his mother, I am a daughter and for my mother, he will always remain a son.'
Satyadeep Misra’s Films & Shows
Satyadeep's last Bollywood release was Vikram Vedha. He played the pivotal role of Saif Ali Khan's friend in the action thriller. Last year, he was also seen in Sudhir Mishra's Sony LIVE series Tanaav.
Heartiest congratulations to the newlyweds!
