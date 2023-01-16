Miss Universe 2022: Harnaaz Sandhu's Tribute To Sushmita Sen & Lara Dutta Will Bring Back Childhood NOSTALGIA

Harnaaz Sandhu brought back laurels to India by winning the Miss Universe title after almost two decades in the year 2021, which was held in Eilat, Israel. Apart from getting crowned as the 70th Miss Universe, Harnaaz also became the third Indian to win the title. Prior to her, it was Lara Dutta and Sushmita Sen who had won the prestigious pageant in 1994 and 2000, respectively.

On Sunday evening, Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu did her last walk as Miss Universe as she crowned her successor, Miss Universe 2022. For the event, Harnaaz wore a stunning shimmery black gown and walked the ramp for the last time. Harnaaz was greeted on stage with loud applause as she walked the runway before crowning USA's R'Bonney Gabriel as the new Miss Universe.

Harnaaz waved at the audience with folded hands in namaste while tears rolled down her cheeks. As the star relived the overwhelming moment again, her pre-recorded voice played in the background while she took her final walk on the Miss Universe platform.

"To my mom, dad, family, friends, and everyone who has inspired me in this quest, you are forever in my heart. To my beloved country, I shall keep making you proud," Harnaaz said in her speech. Meanwhile, the caption from the 'Miss Universe' account on Twitter read, "Hold back tears as Harnaaz Kaur takes the stage one last time as Miss Universe!"

But amongst all the gestures, it was Harnaaz Sandhu's gorgeous gown for the ceremony that was the highlight. She paid a beautiful tribute to her predecessors, Sushmita Sen and Lara Dutta, with her outfit, which had pictures from their respective winning moments at the pageant. Their pictures printed on Harnaaz's gown's back definitely brought several nostalgic memories for all of us.

The stunning black gown was designed by ace designer Saisha Shinde, who also shared photos and videos of the gown. She took to her Instagram account and revealed how the outfit brought India's trio of pride, Sushmita, Lara, and Harnaaz, together. Take a look: